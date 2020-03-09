“It’s your move Peter. What are you going to do?”
I’m sitting across from my uncle Eddie (he’s not really my uncle, but I wasn’t told that until I was in my teens) and staring at the chessboard that’s laid out between us. His bishop is just sitting there on the board, looking for all the world like a ripe plum ready to be picked off by yours truly, and I’m pondering my next move. My 9-year-old brain is humming along as best it can, wondering what could possibly go wrong when I decide to grab his piece.
Several moves later I learned what could go wrong because I lost the game.
That was in the summer of 1966, and I remember playing game after game of chess in Eddie’s apartment in Munich, and of course, always losing. He was a regional chess champ, and over the course of that summer I spent in Germany he taught me not only strategy and patience, but something even more important.
He taught me to understand that while seeing what’s in front of you right now is important, being able to see what is going to be in front of you in the future is even more important.
Because in chess, as in life, the object is to not only see what is happening now, but to see what is going to happen down the road.
I was thinking of my chess lessons from long ago after reading about the Democratic debates, because I was wondering if folks out there that play chess are thinking what I’m thinking:
Who’s going to be the next Supreme Court justice?
I know, that’s a bit down the road, but it’s the road that every American will be traveling for decades.
Who will replace Ginsberg?
If Trump remains in office it will most likely be a hard-line conservative, and decisions about healthcare and immigration and the rights of minority voters and reproductive rights for women and tax breaks for the rich all will be a foregone conclusion with the votes being 6-3 for the next 20 to 30 years.
If you love Bernie and hate Joe, and will not vote to show your loyalty if Joe gets the nod, you need to start learning to play chess now.
If you think Bernie is a socialist and won’t vote for him if he gets the nod because Joe is your guy, you better learn to play chess now.
Even if you wanted Elizabeth and are disappointed that a woman isn’t the candidate and so you’re going to do a write-in vote, which has a snowball’s chance of doing anything, you need to learn how to play chess now.
Because here’s what’s going to happen if all of the disenfranchised liberal, independent, socialist, Green Party, environmentalist voters stay home because their candidate isn’t on the ballot: There will be one more hard-line conservative justice on the bench for the next 20-30 years. And all of the issues that concern all of those people will get nowhere because eventually everything of social merit gets in front of the Supreme Court.
Everything.
If you’re concerned about your child being buried by student loans; if you’re worried about gun violence; if you’re worried about voters rights and minority rights and big business getting tax breaks while you’re struggling to pay property taxes, you need to understand what your vote actually means come this November.
It doesn’t mean that your candidate gets in office.
It means that your Supreme Court justice gets on the bench.
And if you played chess, you’d understand exactly what that means.