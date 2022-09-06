Let’s kill curiosity
“Mrs. Robertson, my friend Jordan has two mommies, and I have a mommy and a daddy. Does Jordan have a daddy someplace too?”
“I’m sorry Riley, but the governor won’t let me talk to you about that until next year when you’re older.”
“Why not?”
“Because the governor wants you to grow up dumb and ignorant.”
“Why?”
“So you’ll vote for him when you’re older.”
Kids are curious by nature. What happens if I push that button? How does this work? Where does the sun go at night?
Like that.
And they’re not just mildly curious, either. The average 4-year-old girl asks 390 questions a day (I’ll bet there’s some parents smiling out there right now), averaging about one question every 90 seconds.
As kids get older, the number of questions they ask drops. A 9-year-old boy asks an average of 144 questions a day, and by age 11 it dwindles to just a few.
And the No. 1 topic among the early learners? The human condition.
Where does God live, where do you go when you die, and why do people get sick are at the top of a kids need-to-know list. Right along with, “Where do babies come from?”
Of course, kids ask about sex. They want to know what is going on in the world (unlike some adults), and they want the adults to answer their questions.
Have you ever told your child, “No, I’m not telling you the answer?”
How did that go? They just kept on asking, didn’t they?
Yeah, and this how it’s supposed to be with kids. They really want to know whatever it is they are asking about.
Florida’s governor believes that kids shouldn’t have their questions about sex and their bodies and being gay or trans or bisexual answered until they’re old enough to be at the age where they stop asking so many questions.
I find that appalling.
Questions about life and the world are the reason we send our kids to school in the first place, but the governor believes those questions should be answered at home and shunned at school.
(My thought is, if parents had the time to be teachers, we wouldn’t need schools, but that’s just me.)
Can you imagine being in second or third grade and having friends with gay parents, but not being allowed to talk about that at school? Or maybe feeling that you might be different, and you can’t talk about that, either?
This mindset has chilling consequences down the road as our kids get older, which is why the U.S. leads our industrialized allies in STDs and teen pregnancies.
The United Nations Office of the Envoy on Youth states the following:
“The evidence is clear. Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) leads to improved sexual and reproductive health, resulting in the reduction of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, and unintended pregnancy. It not only promotes gender equality and equitable social norms, but has a positive impact on safer sexual behaviours, delaying sexual debut and increasing condom use.”
Our neighbors over the Atlantic are way ahead of the game when it comes to teaching children. The Netherlands and Denmark start talking about sex to children from the age of 4, which would explain the fact that their rates of teen pregnancies and miscarriages are a fraction of what they are here in America.
With all of the evidence in favor of teaching kids about sex early, wouldn’t you think the governor of Florida would want to have that information available to schoolchildren?
Or, maybe he doesn’t know because he didn’t ask questions.