“Bing! You’re 3,438 steps away from your target goal of 10K steps a day! Get moving Pete!”
I’m sitting on the couch playing Fortnite (yes, I’m still a teenager at heart) when my phone pings me that if I want to not be a loser in the war on personal health, I better get my rear in gear and start walking.
But it’s cold outside, and a bit drizzly to boot, so I pull my phone out of my pocket and put it in my sock and start swinging my leg back and forth to see if I can fool Siri into thinking I’m not a complete couch potato. After about two minutes I start thinking “Seriously Pete, do you realize you’re now lying to your phone?”
Folks, I can’t believe what has happened to me. My walking app tells me I’m a slug, my sleep app tells me I’m not getting the rest I need, and my finance app says I’ll be working forever.
On top of all the other stuff I deal with all day, I’m now getting grief from the cloud.
How in the world did we allow some teenager that wrote a program while living in their parents’ basement that became an app we downloaded for free (with ads!) make us feel inadequate?
Like I don’t have enough to worry about.
The other night Anne and I were (you guessed it, on the couch) watching a new episode of “Law and Order” (I think it’s like season 437) and I looked over to see her waving at something. Some years ago I would have guessed a fly, but now I know better.
“Hon, did Siri just tell you to start moving?”
She didn’t even flinch when answering that, yes indeed, her watch had told her to get a move on.
It used to be that technology made our life easier. You know, microwaves to speed up cooking, computers to help with homework assignments, and online platforms so we could say hi to our friends that live in far flung regions of the world.
Now it would seem that all day every day we’re henpecked by our personal devices.
I called a friend the other day and she was huffing and puffing on the phone while we chatted about her children. There was a time 20 years ago when I would have been concerned for her health, but now I know better. It’s her Pedometer app chiding her for sitting for 10 minutes.
My parents would be blue in the face from telling me to eat right and exercise more, and all to no avail. But now? The moment Siri says “it’s time to move” I get up like there’s a gun to my head.
I remember being a kid way back when and going to a friend’s house on Saturdays for the monster movie matinees. We’d sit in the basement and watch all those science fiction movies showing Earth being taken over by giant lumbering robots that shot lasers out of their eyes.
Of course the good guys would always win the day and chase those machines right off the planet with some far out weapon the mad scientist with wild hair managed to develop just in the nick of time to save the human race.
We have now progressed from there a bit. Now we buy the machines and put them in our back pockets (or wear them on our wrists) and wait for their commands.
“Move Pete, walk more Pete, don’t sit down Pete! Good boy Pete!”
Woof!