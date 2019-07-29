“But the thing is, we came here legally! We requested our citizenship legally!” (FaceBook user talking about her ancestors)
“People who want to come here should have to do the same thing our ancestors had to do to get into this country! Stand in line and wait their turn!” (Anti-immigration chat room user)
I love it when people speak from an emotional point of view. Having passion about an issue lets folks know how deeply you feel on any given subject. And that’s a good thing.
Speaking from an emotional point of view only — and not taking the time to think things through from a logical point of view — is a bad thing.
But on the other hand, it gives me stuff to write about. So there you go.
The topic of the land for the Trump years so far seems to have been immigration. Yes, there was Obamacare, and yes, there have been trade issues, but immigration seems to be taking up the most time on the news channels and the most ink in the newspapers.
You hear about it almost every day. Politicians and commentators all have opinions on the folks trying to cross our borders, and interviews with folks on the street will invariably have a question about immigration thrown in.
A lot of folks seem to have the same sentiment as the people who I quoted in the beginning of this article; that if their ancestors to this country could immigrate here in a legal fashion, well then, by God, so should everyone else!
If only that were true.
Back in the day when those folks’ relatives came here, there was almost zero in the way of paperwork. America actually encouraged people to come to our shores with a free and open immigration policy.
After a time, a cover charge was added to gain entrance. Just like going to the movies. If you were on a ship and landed at an American port, you were charged 50 cents to get into the country (That’s 12.50 in today’s dollars). And you didn’t need any paperwork. As long as the captain vouched for you and said “Yup, that’s Joe,” that was all that was needed.
And of course, if you had a relative here you were all set.
Every so often a layer of paperwork was added but nothing really insurmountable.
In 1917 one of the stipulations was that you had to pass a literacy test consisting of reading 40 words. In your native language.
In 1924 restrictions were put on folks from Asia. For some reason the Chinese were put on an immigration version of the “do not fly” list.
So many people had immigrated to our shores that the government decided to figure out a way to let those folks with no paperwork become legal residents. So in 1929 you had to be of good moral character, have lived here since 1921, and have 20 bucks on you.
This is the history of how a whole lot of folks crossed our borders and became Americans. And it goes to show you how easy it was to come here and enjoy our land and become a citizen of this great country. The story the angry person tells of their relatives doing it the hard way, so everyone else should too, is a myth.
Which leads me to another thought. What do you think those folks that crossed the oceans to get here all those years ago would make of their great-great-grandchildren advocating against people who are looking to find a better life here in America?
I think they’d be ashamed.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.
