I’m a white, self-employed, 60-something-year-old guy. I do OK in the world, and there’s nothing the U.S. Supreme Court has done that will make my life worse. Indeed, I have expanded freedoms, I can pretty much be as prejudiced and as ignorant as I want, thanks to the conservative majority on the court.
If you want to pollute the environment, you have no more worries about the Environmental Protection Agency getting in your way. If you need to feel manly, you can pack some firepower on your hip and show off to your like-minded buddies that you’re someone that takes his liberties seriously. And what better way than by requiring zero training, zero skills, and zero restraints when it comes to being your own personal weapon of mass destruction?
Of course, I can feel this way because I’m a white, 60-something male that does OK in the world.
If I were a woman, or a person of color, or someone financially challenged, I would be appalled.
Separation of church and state is the least of my worries when it comes to the Supreme Court.
Separation from reality weighs much heavier on my mind.
I’ve been lied to by the best of them.
“I’m a four-star chef!” (Michelin only gives three stars.)
“I can work any day you need!” (They call in every weekend.)
“I was the head chef at that resort in the Adirondacks that filmed a cooking show.” (They were the fry guy.)
Yeah, I’ve been hosed on and off for almost all my 40 years of self-employment.
But that’s just me.
To have all of America hosed by Trump’s SCOTUS picks is absolutely disgusting.
Sen. Susan Collins was floored that Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about his feelings on Roe v. Wade.
Really? She was floored? By a guy who stated publicly that he believed “Roe” was a bad law?
What an idiot. Seriously, who didn’t see that coming?
Justice Thomas, of course, is dying to bring us back to the dark ages with his threats to revisit the legalities of interracial and gay marriage. Although I’m not quite sure why. My theory is that he’s too much of a coward to ask for a divorce from his conspiracy-loving wife (his wife is white). Might be an end-around. Who knows?
And then of course there is the actual ruling turning women into second-class citizens by keeping them barefoot and pregnant and giving them no choice when it comes to their own body, even if they’re a victim of rape (did you read about the 10-year-old girl who was a rape victim in Ohio? She had to travel to Indiana to receive medical treatment. Seriously, this is ridiculous.)
And maybe I should backpedal on the separation of church and state comment I made earlier.
Did you read the ruling about how the football coach who took his religion onto the playing field to have prayer circles at high school games won his lawsuit? Yeah, the conservative justices said praying is free speech, and the school violated the coach’s rights by not letting him hold religious functions at public high school football games.
Who in their right mind would believe that the coach of the team doesn’t exert pressure on his players with whatever his thoughts about religion might be, especially when he publicly displays those feelings at their games? Don’t pray with the coach might be your choice, but what do you think is going through the minds of players battling for a position on the starting team?
“Gee, if I don’t pray with the coach, and the guy I’m competing with does pray with the coach, I’m sure that I’ll be treated equally.” Right.
Get a grip, justices.
Yes folks, welcome to the (religious) Supreme Court, where facts and logic and pretty much standard morality have gone out the window.
Hey everybody, from time to time I can’t take it anymore. I know, I should take a breath now and then before I write. And most times I do. I haven’t submitted a column in quite a bit where I just spit something out in frustration.
But maybe I should now and then. Maybe we all should just scream and yell now and then. Maybe the reason America is such a mess is because we’re a bit too polite, a bit too afraid to say what we really feel about what’s going on inside of our borders.
I have no doubt that if everyone that held strong beliefs about how America should function actually voted instead of just whining about the results of any given election, that America would be a much better place.
But that’s just me.