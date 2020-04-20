“See, Pete. See how the shadow of the astronaut goes this way? And how the shadow of the flag isn’t showing the shadow in the same line?”
I’m squinting at a picture I’m being shown of the moonscape taken by one of the astronauts. I can see the flag, and I can see the astronaut, and I can also see the shadows. But for the life of me I can’t figure out what the person I’m talking to is talking about.
“See Pete, it’s a fake. The moon landing never happened.”
I’m sitting next to a guy at the bar who seemed to be very excited to tell me that the whole “man on the moon thing” was a hoax.
Just for the record, he wasn’t wearing a tin foil hat. And he was very good company; friendly and fun and all that stuff, but he was adamant about the whole moon landing thing being fake.
He went on and on, talking about conspiracies and coverups and movie stages in the desert to mimic the moon, and all the while I nodded and smiled and said “uh huh” a bunch of times.
I asked the odd question or two, and eventually we parted ways after about an hour’s time.
My first thought after he had moved on was, “And this guy’s vote counts like anybody else’s.”
Seriously, that’s what I thought.
Being in my line of work, I bump into more folks than the average person, and I’ve noticed in the 40-some years of having conversations with strangers that some people live in a different world than you and me.
Remember the guy who thought Hillary Clinton was selling kids out of the basement of a pizza shop, and showed up armed to do a rescue mission?
Or what about the radio host that said the massacre at Sandy Hook never happened?
Nuts, right?
Yeah, well guess what? Their vote counts just as much as yours.
The reason I’m mentioning these examples is that we’re coming up to an important election (groan), and once again voter ID laws are becoming a popular topic.
While there has been no proof of voter fraud (both Republican and Democratic election commissioners denied the President’s claim of rampant voter fraud) I figure it’s going to be added to the news cycle more and more as we get closer to November.
And while the fake voter conspiracy theorists get all worked up over nothing, I’m getting worked up because the guy who thinks the Holocaust was a hoax is voting too.
Ditto the people that keep posting on Facebook the idea that the coronavirus was invented to pull down the economy to make Trump look bad.
Yeah, they vote too.
This is something to think about, isn’t it? That folks who believe that coal doesn’t pollute, or that the sea levels aren’t rising, or that getting vaccinated is a bad idea because some aging TV celebrity says so, get to march up to the voting booth just like you?
I’m thinking there’s a conspiracy to drive me insane.