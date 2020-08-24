“Call Scott.”
“I’ve found multiple results. Please select the line that matches your selection.”
Hmm, what is that guy’s last name? I think it begins with an L.
“Call Scott L.”
“I’ve found multiple results. Please select the line that matches your selection.”
I’m tooling down the road and trying to get something accomplished work-wise when I hit this little snag. I have a bazillion contacts in my phone, and a lot of them are people whose last name I either never knew, misspelled, or have simply forgotten.
I take a stab in the dark and try another last letter.
“Call Scott … N?” I ask Siri one last time.
“I’ve found multiple … ”
I hang up before I start swearing, and make a note to clean my phone up when I get home.
And that’s what I did, and this is what I found.
I had four Anthonys with no last name, one Annette (I know no one named Annette), and an Aunt Patty (My Aunt’s name is Belle).
Someone with the name Beer, five people named Ben (I’ve got to start putting in full names), a Boomer, a Binky, and a Bucky.
Three different numbers for my landscape guy Curtiss, none of which work.
A Db, a Ds, and a Dt. And I’m clueless as to who any of them are.
As I scroll through my phone looking for more unfamiliar names, I also start to notice that I have a tendency to put in some little hints as to what the person does whose number I have by adding a descriptor. Which would explain why I have “Ellen Tomatoes” “Gino the hot dog guy” and “Tom firewood.”
I keep scrolling through the rest of my phone, realize that there are a ton of unrecognizable names and numbers, and decide if I don’t remember who they are, I might as well delete them. And ditto with the numbers I know are old and out of date.
I start deleting number after number (who is Ltc anyway?) and I’m feeling pretty good about myself when I come to my first difficult decision.
I hit “mom” in my scrolling. It’s her old number for her home on Slosson Lane, the same number she’s had for years and years and years. Mom moved to Germany to live with my sister some time ago, and now no longer even has a phone. At 94 she has no interest in owning one, and if I want to talk to her I call my sister Pat. (At which point I end up yelling into the phone because mom’s hearing is not so good, and I usually end up hoarse after our conversations, but that’s another story altogether.)
But back to mom’s number.
I look at my phone, and think of all the times I’d call and we’d talk about nothing, and about everything. About the times I would call just to say hi, and the times I called to tell her I love her, and the times I called because well, she’s my mom (call your mother!).
And there’s her old number, nestled between ‘Missy’ and ‘Music ID,’ staring at me with the reminder that this is the number I used to call when life was good, and better yet, when life was bad.
There’s no way that’s getting deleted.
I keep on clearing out the unknown numbers and I run into more special memories of people from a long time ago.
My best friend who passed away in 2013, another friend with Alzheimer’s, one of my old bartenders from the Rum Runner days who I haven’t talked to in years.
And the list went on and on and on.
By the time I got done I realized that I’d left more than a few numbers that, if called, wouldn’t get me connected to the person who I really wanted to talk to, but that’s OK.
Because sometimes just the memories those old numbers bring can be enough.