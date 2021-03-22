A college dorm room, somewhere in America, October, 2017 ...
“Hey Tag, pass me another brewski, and I’ll tell you a great foolie of an idea I’ve got.”
“Here ya go Smitty, chug it down.”
“Chug chug chug chug chug!”
“Burrrppp!!”
“Okay Smitty, what’s your big idea.”
“You know how some people will believe anything you post online?”
“Yeah.”
“Well, check this out, I’m going to make up an absolutely bonkers story about how there’s this big organized underworld of people who are bad and do things to kids, and they are famous and in power. And then I’m going to make an anonymous posting, because those are the best, because well, they just, like, are. And then I’m going to make up, like, my own movement to like, you know, save people and stuff!”
“And who’s going to be dumb enough to believe that kind of crazy crap?”
“Dude, it’s all in the name. You get a cool enough name and people will believe, like, anything.”
“And your name ... burrpp ... is going to be what?”
“I don’t know, but I kind of like the letter Q.”
• • •
George C. Parker was a gifted con man who operated in NYC in the early 1900s. The phrase “and if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you” came about because Mr. Parker actually sold the Brooklyn Bridge to one of his unsuspecting victims. By the way, he also managed to sell Grant’s Tomb, and, believe it or not, the Statue of Liberty.
And each more than once.
And all it took for Mr. Parker to sell those landmarks was to make the person believe he was cutting them in on a secret.
That’s how bridges get sold. And that’s how conspiracy theories are born.
When I was younger they were called cults. The world will end was always a favorite among cult leaders, as was the belief that riches await you if you just keep giving the leader money.
The only difference between now and then is instead of having some guy in a robe chanting in a circle of incense, we have anonymous postings by someone named Q.
Lasers from space started the California fires ... and Ruth Ginsberg died years ago and was replaced by a body double ... and some CNN reporters are actually robots.
Funny, right? That folks can be this far down a rabbit hole?
It would be in a sitcom, but in real life it has some worrisome implications. I mean if your representative in government (think Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert) is gullible enough to believe some nonsense from an anonymous online post, what else can they be led to believe by anyone with a laptop and internet connection?
Edgar Addison Welch was a 29-year-old who thought children were being held captive in a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. when he went inside and fired his assault rifle.
He’s serving four years and still isn’t sure he was wrong.
How does this stuff happen?
It turns out that conspiracy theory addiction has no educational or financial boundaries. You can be rich or poor, a graduate student or hold a GED. It doesn’t matter.
What matters is what you need to feel that you have control over a situation. You need to feel you belong to a group. And you need to feel important.
And QAnon, along with other conspiracy theories, fills that need to make people feel better about themselves.
Just the way a drug would.
There are now conspiracy theory counselors to help people overcome these issues. Much like drug addiction, conspiracy addiction is a real issue, with real consequences.
Just check out the events of Jan. 6 to see what can happen when these kinds of beliefs go unchecked.