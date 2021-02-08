“Here you go Pete, happy birthday!”
It’s my first birthday with Anne all those years ago, and I remember clear as a bell unwrapping the gift she had so carefully put together with wonderfully festive paper and a nice colorful bow. Of course, I ripped all the paper to shreds in about two seconds. (I didn’t learn until later that one is supposed to comment on the artful wrapping skills of the gift giver. Oh how lovely, and such pretty paper and yada yada yada). I then tore open the box, peeked inside, and pulled out ... a designer shirt?
“Do you like it?”
Sometimes I just say stuff, sometimes things just pop out of me unexpectedly, sometimes I just am a bit too much ... me.
I hold the shirt up to my chest and look down and see a little logo on the breast pocket.
“Gee hon, I don’t think I’ve had a horsey on my clothing since the jammies I wore when I was little.”
I could tell that maybe I should have phrased that differently.
I’ve never been what you might call a dapper guy. I wear the same plain jeans day after day, the same three or four plain T-shirts, and the same couple of boring flannel shirts until they literally fall apart in the wash. I’ve even been known to try sewing some of my personal favorites back together using a small sewing kit we keep under the bed in the guest room, with hysterical results.
I still have the same fashion sense (none) that I had as a teen. Not that Anne hasn’t tried her best.
Over the years she’s bought me shirts with alligators on them, pants with designer logos, socks with stripes and checks, and, in what has to be her most daring fashion move yet, a tuxedo.
I even have underwear with little anchors on them.
Folks, if the clothes make the man, I’m doomed.
If you look in my closet, you’ll see “relationship clothes,” and “Pete clothes.”
The relationship ones are easy to pick out; they’re clean and neat and look like they belong on a sales rack at some high-end store. Probably because the price tags are still on most of them.
The Pete clothes are the ones stuffed in a drawer like used plastic bags, all lumped up and mangled together, looking for all the world like what you might find in a drop-off box at the goodwill store.
And they’re my favorite. The jeans with slight, and in my opinion, practically unnoticeable, varnish stains on the knees are the ones I wore when I spent two weeks sanding and restoring our wooden deck on the hottest two-week stretch of the year.
My flannel shirt with the green and gray checks kept me company when I decided to build a garden shed for Anne for her retirement.
And there is the lacrosse shirt I would wear everyday while we were in the Adirondacks with friends for one week a year. I wore it every year, for every day of those wonderful times, until there was nothing left but shreds of material.
I miss that T-shirt.
And yet after all of this history, Anne has not given up. I opened up (slowly) one of my Christmas gifts this year to discover a beautiful long-sleeved white linen shirt.
And a few weeks later I wore it on her birthday.