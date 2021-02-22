“Hey Pete, what’s the name of that place where we had that great pasta dish? You know, it’s like, uh, I think it’s a on the east side of ... ”
“Ding ding ding! What is ... The Two Vine!”
“Why did you answer like you were a contestant on a game show?”
“Because hon, This. Is. Relationship Jeopardy!”
“Oh Lord, Pete, please no.”
When you’ve spent decades going out to dinner and seeing movies and having get-togethers with friends and all of the other stuff that goes along with sharing your life with someone, there comes a time when all of those memories get kind of muddled together into this gray blob of experiences.
Did we barbecue chicken the last time Pete and Linda came to visit, or did we cook steaks? Did we see “Gone Girl” in the theater or watch it on Netflix?
Like that.
And this is where I come in. I have learned to take the slightest of clues, (“Hey Pete, what was that musical we saw a few years ago and this guy had a beard and ... Ding ding ding! What is “Riverboat!”) and piece together a bit of history.
And I’ve gotten very good at this game.
“Hey Pete, do you want to go to that place ... ”
“Ding ding ding! What is the Crab and Fin restaurant!”
“How on earth did you guess that?”
Anne had mentioned that she wouldn’t mind having chicken salad for lunch sometime soon. The Crab and Fin has the best chicken salad, so it wasn’t too hard to guess what she was thinking.
Sometimes, of course, the clues get mixed up with other clues, and there can be a whole lot of deciphering going on.
“Hey Pete, did I buy that lamp ...”
“Ding ding ding! What is TJ MAXX!”
“No, I meant ... ”
“Ding ding! What is Marshalls!”
“No what I mean is did I ... ”
“Ding! What is Target!”
“No! Did I buy it for ...”
“Ding! A birthday gift!”
“NO! I meant for Jenny or ...”
“Ding! Daniel!”
See, that took a while, but I got there eventually.
Sometimes when we are with other couples the conversation from me guessing what Anne’s thinking can sound a bit like we’re speaking in code.
“Hey Pete, could you ...”
“Make the drinks? Sure.”
“And we’d like ...”
“Yeah, I already have the shrimp out and ...”
“Make sure ...”
“Yeah, the cocktail sauce isn’t too hot.”
“Great, today I’d like ...”
“I already made your Cosmo. And yes I made it light on the cranberry.”
“Judy ...”
“Would like a glass of pinot.”
“And Jim ...”
“I already made it. Here you go.”
Sometimes in the evening when I’m cooking, we have one-word conversations that go back and forth the entire time I’m in the kitchen. If it was recorded it would sound like someone tuning into a radio station and not quite getting the signal.
“Would you ... Yes and ... Uh-huh, here you go, may I ... yes, please and ... Of course ... pass ... here ...!”
I know what you all are thinking out there (ding ding ding!), what’s the prize for winning the game?
The prize is that sometimes Anne and I laugh so much at this game because we realize that this game is going to get better and weirder as the years go by.
And that’s a pretty cool prize.