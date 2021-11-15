I have no idea why I’m writing this particular column. There is no anniversary or birthday at this time; I just think maybe I saw something that triggered a memory. But there you go, that’s how this all works, doesn’t it?
Dad was transferred from Lackland Air Force Base in Texas (where my sister was born) in 1954, to Elmendorf Air Base in Alaska (where I was born) to work on the construction of the D.E.W. line.
D.E.W. stood for “distant early warning.” Back in the day, America was worried about Russia launching a bomber strike over the Arctic Circle, and to give us a heads up, my dad, along with about 25,000 other folks, constructed a set of radar installations that ran from Alaska all the way to the Baffin Islands along the 69th parallel.
According to Dad, when it got turned on for the first time it immediately went off, causing the air defense system guarding the United States to start “scramble” mode. Turns out that there was a sensitivity adjustment that was set too high. It wasn’t a Russian bomber crossing the horizon; it was the moon rising.
Odd what stories you remember from childhood.
At our house, dinner was at 5 sharp. We’d eat, we’d talk and, invariably, Dad would spin out a story about the “Mitchell luck.” I’m assuming all families have their version of this curse, so I’m not sure if ours is better or worse than others, but it does seem to have followed me through life.
While stationed in Alaska, Dad was approached by one of the folks who worked in the military helping servicemen invest for their future after their time was up. This guy recommended my dad buy stock in a company called Haloid. When he asked what they made, he was told they had a process for making a copy of things on paper.
Well, that’s ridiculous, my dad said, we have carbon paper to make copies.
For those of you that don’t know, Haloid changed its name some years later. It became Xerox.
Yeah, I know, the Mitchell luck (just to let you know, that wasn’t a one-time thing; when Dad was stationed in Germany, he was offered 1,000 shares of Volkswagen stock for two cartons of cigarettes. He thought the VW was an ugly car and no one would buy it).
Back in the ’60s, Saturdays were reserved for chores. The lawn would get mowed, touch-up painting was never-ending, and it seemed either the garage or the basement was always in need of decluttering.
But nothing — and I mean nothing — was as important as making sure the car was in good running order.
Don’t forget, back then cars needed spark plugs replaced every 3k miles, an oil change also every 3k miles, the tires rotated regularly, and every so often you had to replace or adjust the points and condenser (does anyone under the age of 50 even know what I’m talking about when I say points and condenser?)
So Dad and I would jack up the car, change the oil, rotate the tires and do all the other maintenance that a 1959 Oldsmobile with a Rocket 350 motor needed.
And, of course, then we’d wash the car from top to bottom. That meant getting out the bug and tar remover, the bottle of Dupont chrome polishing liquid, a whole lot of soap and water, and, of course, the tin jar of Simoniz wax.
For those of you who have never “simonized” a car, it’s all about elbow grease. You take this round foam pad that sits on top of the wax in the jar, smear it with said pasty wax, and rub every square inch of your car until it turns into this hazy mess (you know, wax on, wax off? LOL!) And then you spend the rest of the afternoon trying to rub off all of this dried, cake-like substance with a lint free rag.
It can take hours. And no matter how hard you try, days later you’ll discover that around the window, or on the hood near the wipers, or somewhere by the front bumper, that you’ve missed a spot.
Sometimes, I would wash the car the next week and find a spot of wax still there from the last waxing.
After I’d been through a few of these Saturday rituals I decided to ask Dad why he went to all this trouble. He told me that a car that’s really clean rides better. And he was serious.
Years later, when I got my first car, I would take Saturdays and change the oil and rotate the tires and fix the points and condenser and wash and wax my car for hours. You know why? Because Dad was right. My car ran better when it was cleaned to perfection.
And I believe that to this day.