(Editor’s Note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday. But because there is no Monday paper next week, we are running it early today).
Hey Pete, there’s a potato shortage coming our way. And I bought 60 cases of ketchup because one of our sales reps said tomatoes may be in short supply soon. Also wings are up again this week. And so are pork shoulders and rib eyes and a bunch of other stuff. We really need to think about raising our prices.”
I’m talking with one of my managers about the strange ways covid has affected my restaurant business (really, a potato shortage and a ketchup shortage?) when we hit upon the fact that our menu doesn’t reflect the reality of how much food costs have soared.
So we grabbed some invoices and ran some numbers and figured out what we needed to do price-wise in order to keep the doors open.
But before I hit the send button to shoot it off to the printer, I did what I’ve done for years when it comes to prices.
I take a look around to see what the other folks are doing.
A place in Canandaigua is charging “market price” for wings. You know, like when you go to a fancy place and they have lobster on the menu, but no price? Another menu I pulled up online had a nice note saying the prices listed may not reflect what you’ll pay when you visit because of how quickly food costs are changing.
I always like to see what others in my field are doing, and I’m not alone. Most business owners, regardless of what they do for a living, gauge their prices by what the other folks in their business world are charging.
I was thinking of this “what is everybody else doing” philosophy the other day when I read about Texas and its new law making an end run around Roe v. Wade by allowing any private citizens to bring suit against a clinic for providing an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.
So I looked up what other countries are doing to kind of get a feel for where America is in regards to women’s reproductive rights.
It turns out here in America, we’re still in the dark ages.
In Canada, abortion is publicly funded and allowed in all stages of pregnancy. In Australia and New Zealand and 132 other countries, it’s all legal. In Europe almost all women (95%) live in countries where they are allowed to make their own reproductive health decisions.
In America, ignorant, rich, old, white men make those decisions for them.
I’m kind of wondering where the rush to go back to the middle ages is coming from in our country. We seem to be trying to go backward faster than we’re trying to go forward.
I thought the reason that Afghanistan was such a sad loss was in part because the Taliban treated women like second-class citizens. That’s why the women wanted to flee the country when America withdrew, they wanted to be respected, and it wasn’t happening there.
And now it’s not happening here too.
“The right to safe and legal abortion is a fundamental human right protected under numerous international and regional human rights treaties and national-level constitutions around the world. These instruments ground safe abortion in a constellation of rights, including the rights to life; liberty; privacy; equality and non-discrimination and freedom from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Human rights bodies have repeatedly condemned restrictive abortion laws as being incompatible with human rights norms.”
— Center for Reproductive Rights