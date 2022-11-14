“Talk, talk, talk, talk, all you do to me is talk, talk.”
The opening words of this article are some of the lyrics of a song entitled “Talk Talk” by an English group named (believe it or not) “Talk Talk.” The song was written in 1982 and is about someone who does nothing but talk without saying anything of substance.
To the point where it drove the other person mad.
It’s funny how things can trigger a memory. I mean really, this song came out 40 years ago, wasn’t really a hit, and yet here I am, writing an article about a song I heard a few times back in the early days of the Reagan presidency.
But that’s how things work sometimes. You see or hear something, and bam, out of nowhere a few things come together and suddenly, an idea forms.
Well, at least that’s how it works for me.
I was watching an interview a bit ago with Alice Stewart and Al Franken. It wasn’t something I tuned into intentionally, I just happened to be channel surfing when I came across this program. I watched for a bit and then suddenly this song from a bygone time popped into my head, just like that.
Amazing, no?
Ms. Stewart is a political strategist, and she was on a panel with Franken discussing the lack of faith in the new Supreme Court, and Al was stopping her every time she said something that was incorrect.
At first it was a bit humorous, she being called out on misstatements. I mean really, isn’t watching someone who’s supposed to be an expert getting corrected on national TV a bit of a sinful delight?
But it kept going and going, and then it got sad. Well, to me at least, because it made me realize that it didn’t seem to matter to Ms. Stewart that she was incorrect. Not one bit. She would just repeat what she was saying, over and over and over again, as if repetition would make a difference.
She would just talk, talk, talk, talk.
And I believe the reason she kept repeating herself was because she was unaccustomed to having someone hold her accountable for her statements.
I really don’t blame her. After all, once you get used to being able to say and do whatever you like, having someone question you is merely an inconvenience. Nothing to really worry about.
I’ve noticed this behavior a bit more than I did some years ago, folks in the political arena just talking and saying nothing of substance.
They just talk, talk, talk.
And I’ve come to realize that they talk, talk, talk because they have listeners, and the reason they have listeners is because they’ve discovered that the American people quit asking questions of substance a long time ago.
Well, of their own political party anyways. Which is the reason a whole lot of political rallies are nothing but candidates telling potential voters whatever they want to hear.
Whether it’s true or not.
We’ve allowed politics to become a spectator sport, with all of us lining up on our sides of the political fence and watching our representatives verbally berating the other side with nothing of substance and just hoping for a win, regardless of the process.
What decent person would want to go into that line of work?
Damn few. Which explains why elections have become something to dread instead of something hopeful to look forward to.
Folks, we’ve two years until the next big election, and maybe when the time comes it would be a good idea if instead of just letting folks talk, talk, talk and say nothing, that we listen to what they’re saying, and then ask them to back up what they’re telling us.
With, you know, something of substance instead of talk, talk.
PS — If you get bored Google Al Franken and Alice Stewart. The video I’m talking about will pop up on YouTube