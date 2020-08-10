“Hey Pete, we’re slammed, could you get table nine’s drink order real quick?”
“No sweat.”
It’s a rockin’ Friday night, and I’m clearing tables and doing whatever I can to help the staff. I pop over to the five guys at table nine, grab their drink order, go back to the bar and start pouring beers and making drinks.
I just finish the order when the server grabs the tray with drinks for nine. It’s four Coors Light drafts and a gin on the rocks.
“Who gets the gin?” my server asks me.
I could have said “the guy in the middle on the left side of the table.” I could have said “the guy with the blue shirt and tie.” I could have said “the guy who’s been my cart partner in the golf league we’ve been in together for the past six years whose nickname happens to be Whack-a mole.”
But I didn’t. Time is of the essence when you’ve folks waiting for service, so I said, “the Black guy.”
If it would have been four skinny guys and one NFL lineman-sized guy, I would have said “the big guy.”
Four men and one woman? I would have said “the lady.”
I didn’t think twice about it, but that was almost 20 years ago.
Would I think twice about it today?
Yes, I would. But does that say anything about me as a person?
You tell me.
Fast forward to last summer. I’m making lunch for Curtis. He’s magical when it comes to landscaping, and when I hire him to work his charms around our house I always make us a midday meal. That day was fresh tomatoes from the garden, a bit of diced pancetta, basil, and a slather of mayo on sourdough bread. I also had diced up some watermelon and asked Curtis if he’d like some.
“You think I like watermelon because I’m Black?” He asked me.
I froze in my tracks.
“No, I ah ...”
“I’m just messing with you, Pete.”
And then he started laughing.
“By the way, I like fried chicken, too.”
And then he laughed even harder. I think I threw a cookie at him.
Should Curtis have had a bit of fun at my expense by using his race as a foil?
You tell me.
A few weeks ago, there was a Black Lives Matter march in our fair town. The morning of the march I wandered into the restaurant and popped in the kitchen to steal a piece of bacon. The guys all gave me their variation of hello, and one gave me the raised fist of the BLM salute.
Now these guys have been with me for years and years. I know about their kids and their families and whatever else they feel like sharing with me. Sure I’m their boss, but it’s not like that at work. It’s more like I’m this older guy who they’ve gotten to know who occasionally asks them to do stuff. (Seriously, that’s what it’s like at my place.)
So anyway, I turned, mirrored him with my arm up, and said “BLM yo,” and wandered off.
Later, I found out he was offended, but he didn’t want to talk about it with me.
Which is his prerogative, but now I’ll never know what bothered him. I was always under the impression that anyone can talk to me about pretty much anything, but there you go, that’s me thinking what I imagine people think of me.
But my question to you is, should I have insisted he speak with me?
You tell me.
I’m assuming I’m going to receive varying responses to the “You tell me” questions I posed. Which is the intention of this column; to show that the simple interactions that we have with each other can be viewed in different ways by different people.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.