I’m going to start out by saying thank you to all of the folks that took the time to send me their responses concerning my last “In America” column. In case you missed it, I asked what specifically was it about that guy, meaning Trump, that had people so polarized here in America. Legions of Americans literally would do anything he asked, like storming the Capitol, while others would literally say or do anything to hurt him.
Well, I must say, I’ve never had so many responses to a column. And just like everywhere else in our country, the Finger Lakes folks were just as polarized.
“ ... he was not and is not a career politician ...”
“Trump was not a career politician.”
“ ... he wasn’t a part of the Washington beltway crowd.”
There were many of these types of comments from readers, and they all felt that the fact he had never held office before was a positive. I can relate to that on some level, because I definitely believe after a certain number of years in office, that remaining in office, at least for some, seems to be more important than doing what’s right (in fact, sometimes doing what’s right is wildly unpopular and can cost you votes).
Another common theme was echoed in these comments:
“Trump has made it okay to continue to hold every form of racism in our hearts and our psyche.”
“... Bullies, grow older, but still need a leader, and he’s it.”
“Trump told people what they wanted to hear.”
Some folks believed his flaws resonated with others, making them feel better about whatever their flaw, or flaws, happened to be. This I can also agree with. It is difficult to look inward and see what needs improvement to make you a better citizen and a better human. It can be troublesome to face your shortcomings, and it rarely makes you happy to understand that you need to work on issues. So if the person you voted for seems to not care about their own shortcomings, and they are in charge of the entire country, why should you care?
“He just speaks his mind and tells the truth (or at least his truth), and people don’t like it.”
That came from a reader who told me they voted for Trump and would vote for him again. In the same note they mentioned they enjoy reading my articles, regardless of the fact I obviously don’t think highly of the former president.
(And here, I am going to pause for a side comment. Several readers over the years, like possibly 50, have mentioned they don’t like my politics and will no longer read whatever it is I’m writing about in the paper. I’m guessing this experience is shared by anyone that writes, but I find it weird. If you ask me, you should especially read articles and books and whatever from people that have differing views from your own, if only to better understand the world in which you live.)
There were a lot of thoughtful emails, with one being longer than my original article, and almost all, no matter what side they fell on, were very respectful of the other side’s belief system.
And then there were responses that bordered on rage.
For good or for bad, I can say that both sides had equal representation in the name-calling department.
So here we are, back at square one. None of the reasons in and of themselves can explain what happened in the four years of Trump’s presidency. We’ve had outsiders in office before. Remember Jimmy Carter? He was as outside as it gets. And everyone that ever ran for office had at one time not been in office. Everybody starts somewhere, right?
And if flaws were reasons to be drawn to someone, both Nixon and Clinton would be at the top of the list. So that couldn’t be it either.
So where does this leave us?
We’ve never had an angry mob threaten to hang the vice president, and we’ve never tried to impeach a president twice. In Trump’s four years we’ve had both.
Folks, if you thought there would be an answer in this column, I’m sorry to say I’m at a loss.
But I’m going to keep trying.