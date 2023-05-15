“Oh my lord, look at that pic of all of us! And we were still wearing the old uniforms! Wow, we sure were a whole lot younger back then. Look at me, I even had hair!”
A bit ago I was sent a text from an old employee I hadn’t heard from in forever. They had found a picture of the Parker’s crew from a Christmas party we had 16 years ago, and they were thoughtful enough to pass it on to me. It was incredible to see that snapshot of a long-gone time.
The floors of the restaurant were still the original red oak, the front door was still the old wooden cherry door that leaked and creaked when it opened and closed, and none of the staff were married back then.
Oh, an order of chicken wings? They clocked in at $6.95.
Yeah, it was that kind of “long time” ago.
Or was it?
The reason I started to write this article is because I turned 66 this past March. Not exactly ancient by any means, but I wouldn’t call myself a spring chicken, either.
And I figured since one of these days I’m going to retire, I might as well check out the Social Security website and see what those benefits I’ve been paying for all of these years might be.
So I logged on to SSA.Gov, loaded up my info, and started scrolling. I checked how much I would get if I punched out today, next year, and when I turned 70.
Like that.
And then, because I’m a curious kind of guy, I played with their life expectancy calculator. Oh yeah, that was interesting.
Turns out, according to the bean counters over at Social Security Administration, I’m expected to live to be 82.
Which is 16 years from now.
All of a sudden, 16 years isn’t so long anymore, is it?
It’s funny to realize that, much like the orange juice in your fridge, you have an expiration date.
You know, when I was 30, I never thought about that inevitable aspect of life. One day bled into the next, and everything was all about working and figuring out how to survive in the business world.
And this went on for years.
My 40s are a bit hazy, probably because I never had time for sleep, and my 50s were all about learning my limitations, you know, physical wise. I didn’t hoist those kegs of beer as easily as I used to, and I started to watch how I moved when I went up on the roof to look for leaks because that surefooted feel I had when I was younger seemed to be not so sure anymore.
You know how little kids bounce when they fall down? Yeah well, my bouncing days have been over for a while.
And I definitely noticed the aches and pains start to creep into my life.
But I never thought about, well, the inevitable, because there was too much to do.
Now that I have a ballpark figure of when last call might be (like the business reference? Lol!), I’m aware of time in a way that is different. When you have an infinite amount of something, who cares if you waste a bit of it here and there?
But it’s not infinite to me anymore. So now I’m thinking, hmmm, what do I really want to do that I always thought I’d get to, but haven’t yet?
And better yet (and much more interesting to me) is what do you folks want to make sure you manage to fit into your life, that you think you’ll always have time for, but haven’t done yet?
