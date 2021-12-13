“Hey hon, how’d you sleep last night?”
“You know, Pete, I was up half the night worrying about stuff.”
“Like what?”
“I’ve a doctor’s visit next week, and they always make me nervous. I’m worried about the Omicron virus variant, and I’m also worried about politics here in America. It’s too ugly and too destructive. How did you sleep?”
“I was up half the night too (must have been the other half) and I also did nothing but worry.”
“About what?”
“Whether there’s enough seasoning in the meatball recipe.”
There was a time when I actually slept at night. I could eat chocolate cake for dessert and drink coffee at midnight, but when my head hit the pillow — bam! — I was out for the count. Now, if I put sugar in my ice tea at lunch, I’m tossing and turning till I have the sheets wrapped around me like I’m an Egyptian mummy. At least the sheets are flannel.
And the stuff I fret over is ridiculous. Like conversations I had that day that ended up biting me in the rear end.
(“I know I haven’t seen that guy in years, so it’s only natural to ask how his wife is doing, right? And I always thought she was a sweetheart, and I’ve said before what a lucky guy he was, so I said it again today. But honestly, how could I have known they were divorced?”)
3 a.m. is always there, night after night, just waiting to pull me into its vortex of worry.
(That lady at table five said the last time she was in the meatballs tasted bland. Did the new guy making them follow the recipe? And why was the new guy making them anyway? That’s someone else’s job. So why didn’t the guy that always makes them mix up the batch? Is he planning on leaving, so he showed the new guy how to make them? Why would he leave? I thought he was happy. Is he not happy? Why isn’t he happy? Didn’t I tell him what a great job he does? Or did I not?)
Over and over and round and round these little conversations unspool in my 3 a.m world of angst.
(Why can’t the Democrats get their act together and vote as a team? The Republicans play follow the leader like champs. The boss says jump, they start hopping around like kangaroos. Biden says ‘Here’s my vision,’ and all of a sudden Sen. Manchin and a few others are doing their best impersonation of Robert DeNiro from the movie “Taxi Driver.” You know, where he says “Yo! You talkin’ to me?!”)
And it doesn’t matter the size of the problem either. Everything at 3 a.m. is a potential catastrophe of the first order. Whether I forgot to mail out a thank you note, or if I found out I need to close for a few days to rip some water damaged flooring at a cost of thousands of dollars, I’ll spend the rest of the night driving myself up the wall.
(I’ve got a tickle in my throat, am I coming down with something? I’ve had my shots, but I did read about some guy that had his shots and got sick anyway? Did he have to go to the hospital? My forehead feels warm. Should I wake up Anne to see if I have a fever? Wait, did we turn the heat down before we went to bed?)
When I was 20 I was bone broke and living hand to mouth. No cash, car, girlfriend or job.
And I slept like a rock.
Now I’m an adult, have a career I love, a great person to spend my life with, and everyone I care about is happy and healthy.
And I’ll worry about that all night.