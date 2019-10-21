“Okay Pete, when we hit the airport and get to the gate, you run ahead and squeeze through the crowd and save us some good seats in the front of the plane.”
“Got it dad.”
I was a scrawny kid back in the day, and my ability to easily thread my way through crowds was an advantage in the old days of aviation, because a lot of the cheaper flights were filled the same way concert arenas used to do it — first ones in get the good seats.
I remember those runs to the airport like they were yesterday. With some of the relatives living overseas, it seems we were always planning our next trip, our next time away from home.
As I got older and started working, I could no longer take the time to go visit the folks over there in the Old Country, but I did become the driver of “The Airport Run.”
“It really is too bad you couldn’t make the trip this time. I know Trudy and Brigitte would have loved to have seen you.”
“I know mom.”
“Did I ever tell you about the time you first met Aunt Trudy?”
I looked over at my mom, sitting there in the passenger seat, staring down the road of memories as I drove on down the Thruway to the airport.
“No mom, tell me the story.”
And so I heard about that first time I met a woman named Trudy. (It turns out she really wasn’t my aunt.)
But this column isn’t about that story. Not really. This column is about the stories from those airport runs.
Mom once told me that it wasn’t all that important that I drove her to the airport, but that in that hour or so she had my undivided attention. And we could talk without distractions. Which is when you have the best conversations.
One time during our drive down the Thruway she told me that up until a few years previous, when she got to Germany, she would check the state agency that searched for missing WWII soldiers.
Mom’s brother was a tanker in Gen. Jodl’s battalion, and she believed he was captured in a battle in Poland and sent to a gulag.
That was in 1944. And every year when she went back to Germany she would search to see if a name was there at that agency.
She did that for 50 years.
I think back to some of the other conversations I’ve had during those drives, and I believe the airport run is a special time. Someone is going somewhere far enough away that it requires a plane, and that maybe is the reason folks have different talks on the way to the airport.
Coming back from picking up an old friend for a visit with her family I learned that she had breast cancer. We’d talk occasionally over the phone, but only in that moment after I’d picked her up from visiting her folks did she let on that she had cancer.
Coming from Hancock airport in Syracuse I learned of a mother’s estrangement from her son, and the devastating effects that had on her emotionally.
On the way back from Rochester International my sister asked why I wasn’t going faster. She had flown over from Germany because I’d called her and said dad’s cancer had spread, and she should come home.
When I told her why there was no longer a reason to rush, we both became quiet for some time.
But there were fun talks too.
An engagement story took me by surprise, as did a friend buying a first home. A move across the country and a move across the ocean were some other stories I heard coming back from the airport.
And then there was the time my 15-year-old nephew walked down the jetway with a full on set of Rastafarian dreadlocks.
When I asked where his mom was, he said she staying in Europe for a while.
“Where are you going to stay?” I asked.
He smiled and politely informed me he was living with me for a bit. That was a really interesting talk on the ride home!
And just this past Tuesday it was my turn to take a trip , and on the run to the airport Anne and I had the best talk ever.
We talked about nothing at all.