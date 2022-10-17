We are now weeks away from an election that will determine two things: whether women and minorities are people or not, and whether science and facts and a varied education are important.
Or not.
It’s down to those two issues folks, and the outcome of the election will determine whether we allow ignorant and prejudiced people to have control over our lives.
The new far right of the Republican Party is looking more and more like the Taliban everyday. Women are now scrambling to be able to have access to reproductive care that was guaranteed up until Trump installed three disingenuous justices on the Supreme Court bench (read their interviews, folks; those three all said they would respect precedent), minorities are having their access to voting curtailed in far right Republican states, and children are now having access to award-winning and thought-provoking literature taken away.
The American Taliban.
Republican John Gibbs wrote a paper detailing why women shouldn’t work; Govs. Abbott of Texas and DeSantis of Florida both claimed voter fraud as their rationale for restricting voting access for minorities (so far, voter fraud is still the dog whistle for the far right; the lack of evidence seems to not matter to those inclined to believe conspiracy theories), and Pen America, a non-profit organization promoting free speech, has noted a rise of banned reading material in far right Republican states — the most bizarre of which has to be the banning of a book titled “Life is so good,” which was co-written by George Dawson at the age of 103.
What makes it especially hypocritical is that the book was banned at the George Dawson Middle School in Southlake, Texas. Yes, the school was named after Mr. Dawson.
The American Taliban wants you scared and ignorant.
How else would they get into power?
And, much like their Middle Eastern counterparts, our version of the Taliban wants to get rid of the separation between church and state. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, both far right Republicans, want our country to be a Christian state. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, said America is a Christian nation and separation of church and state is a myth. And 61% of Republicans supported declaring America a Christian nation. Never mind that 30% of Americans list “unaffiliated” when asked about religious beliefs, or the fact that it’s written in our owners manual that there will be no one established religion here in America, these folks are beating the drums so that no matter what you believe, you will be Christian whether you like it or not (Boebert actually said “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk … ”).
Really? It’s junk?
So speaketh the Taliban.
There are a lot of issues to ponder over each election cycle. Taxes and immigration, foreign policy and national debt, gun violence and prison reform are recycled over and over and over again here in America. And I imagine they will continue to be debated incessantly over the ages, with one side having one view, and the other side having their view.
But the right to have, well rights, is now coming under fire in a way not seen in my lifetime.
To easily be able to vote, to be able to read the writings of world-class authors, and to not have the government’s presence in the doctor’s office while you and your physician discuss reproductive matters is what this election is all about folks.
I imagine the over-child-bearing-age White folks will have a hard time getting all that ramped up about these issues. After all, we all have our own lives to take care of, don’t we? But remember the words of Martin Niemoller;
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me, and there was no no one left to speak for me.”