“Hey Pete, if you haven’t seen the news, the ice storm has wreaked havoc up here. Trees and power lines are down all over the place, there’s a travel warning, and the airports are closed. And to top it all off your mom’s power went out last night.”
I’m down visiting friends in Baltimore when Anne calls to tell me the ice storm of 2003 has turned the Finger Lakes into one big glittering version of the Ice Capades. And, with the airports being closed, I have no way to get home to help Anne with my mom.
And by help, I mean help her convince Mom to leave her house that has no heat or lights, and come over to our house which, for some reason, still had power.
And I know this will be impossible.
Mom still had a cell phone I gave her for emergencies, so I called and started out with some mild banter to warm her up for the big pitch I was going to make.
“So, Mom, what’s new?”
“Nothing Peter. How’s Baltimore?”
“Ah, fine Mom. Nice town, lots to see and do and all that jazz. How’s the weather up there?”
“Oh, you know, we had a storm and it’s still windy out. But nothing too bad.”
I knew I’d have to pry this out of her.
“Uh huh. Mom, is your power out?”
“Anne told you, didn’t she!? I told her not to bother you. Yes it’s out, but I’m fine.”
And there it was, her way of saying don’t meddle.
“Mom, what’s the temp in your house? And how are you staying warm?”
“It’s 52 degrees, but I’ve a few hot water bottles and lots of blankets. Are you having fun with your friends?”
And so the conversation went, day after day ’til I finally was able to fly home. I’d ask what the temp was, she’d say quit worrying, and then ask if I’m having fun.
When the lights finally came back on it was down to 48 degrees in her house.
My mom is a stubborn lady, and she hasn’t eased up as the years have gone by.
A bit ago, Mom fell and broke her hip, and had to use a walker to get around. By this time she’d been living in Germany with my sister for some years, and she was just as set in her ways.
“Mom, I’m going to the store, but I’ll be back in 20 minutes. I’ve got you all set up out here on the patio with everything you need. Please don’t do anything till I get back.”
Sure enough, as soon as Pat left, Mom decided that she really didn’t have (italics) everything she needed. Turns out she needed an apple, and there just happened to be one on the lowest branch of the tree right off the patio.
So she hobbled over, reached up, but it was too high. So what did she do? Stood on the bottom rung of the walker, stretched out, and promptly fell over in the lawn — which was where Pat found her when she came back from the store.
“Mom, why are you on the ground?”
“You know, aren’t the clouds lovely today? See that one over there?”
“Mom!”
“Well, I wanted an apple, and you know, one thing led to another, and here I am.”
Pat looked over at the apple that was now laying on the ground next to Mom.
“And if I didn’t come home for an hour?”
“I would have gotten up by myself. Watch, I’ll show you.”
Pat knew this wasn’t going to happen, but Mom being Mom, she decided to let this play out. So Pat pulled up a chair, got comfy, and watched Mom try to get upright for about 10 minutes. After a bit she just sighed and hoisted Mom back in her chair.
“I was almost up. You didn’t have to help me.”
“OK, Mom.”
I’m relating these stories because one time someone asked me why I was so stubborn. I didn’t think I was, but there you go, we never see ourselves as others do. But now that I think about it, the apple (if you want one, lol!) doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?
PS — The apple story happened when mom was 90. She’s now turning 97, and as you can imagine nothing has changed. She broke her arm over Christmas, told the doctor she doesn’t have time for surgery because family was coming over, it really isn’t bothering her that much anyway, and tried to go home.