(OK, this is a silly article, but now and then I think a bit of silliness is desperately needed to take your mind off of Ukraine, the hurricane, inflation, the stock market, and yada yada yada.)
“Hey Pete, what’s up with our regular customer that just left? Normally, when he comes in he’s happy go lucky, telling jokes and having a good time, but today he was cranky as all get out.”
“Oh, yeah, he just learned his company is downsizing, and he didn’t make the cut.”
“Oh, my god, I’m so sorry about that! Now I feel bad for teasing him about his bad mood.”
“Don’t worry about it. There’s no way you couldn’t have known.”
Or is there?
After dealing with the public for 40-some odd years, you get a bit of a sixth sense about what kind of mood someone might be in by just watching them walk in your place. How they pull on the door, how quickly they’re moving, eye contact, speech pattern, do they hold their phone a certain way all adds up to give you a hint as to what could be going on with them mood wise.
It’s not a perfect system. I’ve misread things with customers royally before, but I’m thinking I’ve got an idea for a work around.
Armbands.
Think about it for a second. If you're in a bad mood and don’t feel like talking, wouldn’t it be nice to not have to explain yourself to everybody? Wouldn't it be nice to be left be so you can just get through your day? So wouldn't it be cool to be able to just pull on a fire engine red armband to let folks know how you're doing?
See where I’m going with this?
The armband could be the mood ring of the new millennium.
Of course, once this catches on it could elevate social interaction to a whole new level.
A white armband for single folks, blue for those that are shy, yellow could be for folks that are in a hurry, orange for people that are up for a chat with a stranger.
Then there could be the mix and match.
A white band with blue stripes for the shy single folks, a green band with yellow stripes to say, “Hey, I’d really love to chat but I’m in a hurry, so don’t take it the wrong way if I seem to want to get away” (this happens to me a lot).
Think of the problems this could solve. How many times have you been out of sorts and had a friend say to you, “Why are you being such a @#$%?”
The armband to the rescue. Now there would be no need to explain yourself to anyone. Just point to the colors you’re wearing and that’s that.
Imagine going to a party and not having to worry about finding common ground with a stranger. You see someone wearing a purple band to show they’re liberal, a maroon one to indicate they have their eye on the environment, and one with a dollar sign logo to show they’re in finance.
Meanwhile, you too are wearing purple and maroon, along with a gold one to show you have great credit!
It’s a match made in heaven!
• • •
Hey everybody, in my last article I wrote about all of the things we’ve asked our kids to give up (like a normal childhood) so that people could play soldier here in America. At the end I asked any of those folks that opted for guns over kids to send me a note as to why they believe it’s more important to own military hardware than for school children to have their doors open on a nice warm day.
I received no replies.