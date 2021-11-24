Should I just grab a turkey breast? It seems a shame to cook a whole bird just for the two of us.”
Anne and I are discussing Thanksgiving dinner plans when we hit upon the topic of the bird. We already know what the accompaniments to the dinner will be: green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, some form of salad, garlic bread, and maybe a relish tray.
Which really is enough food, especially considering it’s just the two of us. But still, there’s gotta be a bird in there somewhere.
So we settle on a breast cut from the store, just like we have for the last bunch of years.
By the way, there’s nothing wrong with a small table set for two. It’s kind of nice actually. Not much cleanup, no guests to fuss over, and everything can be on a relaxed schedule.
I’ve grown to like it.
But it didn’t always used to be that way on Thanksgiving. Not by a long shot.
Back in November of 1980, my buddy Steve and I were sitting around wondering what to do about Turkey Day. His folks didn’t live around here, mine had gone away for the holiday, and most of our buddies already had plans.
We each had a girlfriend back then, but still, a proper table for that special day should be filled with friends and family. So we thought about who we knew that might have no plans, and gave them a call.
We found two couples. That’s it.
But hey, at least now we’re up to eight folks, and that’s a good enough number to justify buying a nice-size bird.
Back then we were all in our early 20s and hadn’t cultivated our culinary skills yet, so not much was homemade. But it didn’t matter. We laughed, we ate, we drank some vino, and all in all had a very nice time.
As we cleaned up we noticed how many boxes of instant, canned, or frozen food we had all brought for our little banquet.
And a light bulb went off! We just invented Banquet in a Box!
The next year we planned ahead and started asking folks that we knew might not have family in the area if they’d like to join us for Thanksgiving, with the stipulation being that whatever they brought had to be out of a box.
I think that year we may have had 14 or so around our table. The next year maybe 18 broke bread with us.
Each year it grew bigger and bigger.
By the fourth year we were bringing in folding tables; by the fifth, we had to move to my apartment because I could seat more folks; and, by the eighth year, we had to move again, this time to my first business. It was a bar called The Rum Runner. And there it remained for the next decade.
By this time it had gone from a quirky get-together of folks to a “thing,” and the old-timers of the group had their assigned duties.
Tom would bring his power drill with a paint mixer attachment and whip up instant mashed potatoes in 5-gallon buckets, while Ron manned the five or six hot plates to heat up the frozen veggies and canned gravy along with the Stove Top stuffing. Meanwhile, at the far end of the bar Bob was using his electric carving knife like an artist on the six or seven giant birds (that were cooked in six or seven different homes), and Sheila, the record keeper of the group, would go around and videotape the event.
Everybody else would chip in setting the tables with candles (the candle holders being empty beer bottles), along with tablecloths, silverware, and flowers — all made of the finest plastic!
There were no bartenders or servers, everyone waited on everyone else, and it was a blast.
Afterwards we’d all line up outside for a group photo in front of the bar.
When we started this we were all in our early 20s, and the years that followed brought marriages and mortgages, families and careers. People who used to go out every night were now going out once a month, if that. Some of the Banquet in a Box crowd I only saw when they would show up at the Rum Runner once a year, a can or box in hand, to sit and celebrate that special day.
The last Banquet in a Box was November of 1997, the year I turned 40. I think we had almost 60 folks taking part in a ritual that my friend Steve and I started oh so long ago.
I closed the business in the summer of ’98, and as all good things must come to an end, so did our little Thanksgiving tradition.
I miss those people, and I miss that time of my life. And, on this Thanksgiving, like all of those since then, I’ll raise a glass and toast a period in my life when my Turkey Day gave me a reason to give thanks for all that life has given me.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.