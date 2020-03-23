“Pete, did you see the governor’s tweet? He’s shutting down all of the restaurants in NYS as of 8 p.m. tonight. I figured this was going to happen, I just didn’t think it would happen so soon.”
“Yeah, I saw the governor’s speech about closing, too. It’s going to be so sad to turn off the lights and send everyone home tonight knowing they won’t be coming back tomorrow.”
“And did you see the stock market crashed? Isn’t that where you have your retirement account?”
“It’s where everyone has their retirement account.”
“Guess that’s true. By the way, happy birthday!”
“Thanks, I’ll never forget this one!”
I’ve never been one to make a fuss about my birthday. I mean I’ve had 63 of them now, so it’s not like it’s new to me or anything. And I rarely remember them anyway.
Do you remember them all? Didn’t think so.
Oh sure, you most likely remembered the one where you turned 16 and got your license. And of course there’s the year you turned old enough to drink. Well, legally anyway.
And of course there are the milestone birthdays, you know, turning 30 or 40 or 80.
Like that.
Yes, those birthdays you remember.
For example, I have no recollection of turning 33, but I remember turning 50 because Anne took me to dinner to a wonderful restaurant, and invited two of my best friends that I hadn’t seen in years to surprise me.
That was awesome.
And who knows what I did at 47, but when I turned 60, Anne reached out to my friends on social media and asked if they could, to send a card. I got like 80 cards, and I thought that was pretty cool.
And while under normal circumstances I’d have no real reason to look back and reminisce about my 63rd birthday, I‘m going to remember this one for sure. And not for the reasons you think.
Yes, the state shut all of us in the restaurant industry down, and that was horrible. And yes, the stock market had its worst day in decades, which also was horrible. And of course, the coronavirus has the whole world in a panic.
But those aren’t the reasons I’m going to remember March 16, 2020.
These are the reasons I’m going to remember that day:
• A customer in Newark came into the store and bought a ton of gift cards right at closing time. He’d said he’ll be there when we reopen.
• Someone called up the store in Seneca Falls, gave their credit card number, and said to tip all of the staff. They said they knew times were going to be lean, and they wanted to help.
• A woman in Geneva gave a $40 tip to a server on a $13 tab ... one of my vendors said I could hold off on my bill till I reopen ... a gentleman who does a lot of repair work for us said he’d finish all of the repairs he was working on and bill us later.
• The staff put together a list of people they knew were in need and made food baskets from all of the fresh produce and other perishables that we keep in inventory but wouldn’t last the shutdown. The rest of the food they took to the Boys and Girls Club. And the folks there turned around and said if any of the staff need childcare during this time, they’d do it as a thank you.
Those reasons and more are going to be why my 63rd birthday will stand out forever in my mind. The people who live here, their desire to help, their heart and their soul, their commitment to their fellow citizens and the belief that things will always work out for the best is the reason that the Finger Lakes community is in a class all by itself.
I’m proud to call this part of the world my home.
And you should be too.
Oh, and happy birthday to me.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.