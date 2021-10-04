“I just heard a noise! I think there’s something in the closet!”
“Now Peter, we’ve talked about this before. I already checked the closet and under the bed and behind the curtains and there’s nothing there. Now go to sleep!”
When I was a kid, I tortured my folks with my wild imagination. As far as I was concerned there were monsters literally everywhere! No nook was too small, no cranny was too tiny to hold some hideous beast that was ready to pounce as soon as the lights went out.
And don’t get me started about what horrors the basement held at night. Yikes!
There were times I swear I actually heard footsteps scraping about in that underground dungeon.
How many parents out there have had this experience with their kids? Pretty much all of you, I would imagine. And I’m guessing that you tried everything to get your son or daughter to settle down and take your word for it that there was no boogie man waiting to pounce when the lights went out. Opening closet doors, shining a flashlight into dark spaces, leaving the night light on; you’ve done all those things, I would imagine. Right?
Didn’t matter, did it? Kids are convinced that when the house goes dark that the boogie man will come out of hiding and gobble them up.
And no amount of logic or reason will work either.
Now we have an adult version of the boogie man, and it’s the Covid-19 vaccine. And it’s just waiting to snare those unsuspecting folks and do horrible things to them.
And for some folks, no amount of logic or reason will work with them, either.
I had one woman tell me she didn’t get the shot because she didn’t know what was in it, and she was smoking while we were talking.
A reader sent me a note saying Bill Gates has put a tiny tracking device in each vial of vaccine, because, well, I guess Bill wants to know what you’re up to (you wouldn’t believe what folks tell me).
I read a Letter to the Editor last week in the FL Times that had links to articles included which argue that the vaccine is a bit sketchy. Naturally, I followed those links to articles to see what was what.
One cited an article in the Epoch Times, a conspiracy news outlet that believes in Q-Anon, the Deep State, and that the world is coming to an end. And — you guessed it — that our only possible savior is Donald Trump.
Another link cited the number of deaths from the vaccine, leaving out the fact that you’re 1,000 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than you are of taking the vaccine.
And the list goes on and on.
When I was a kid and the unknown was frightening, the only thing that would make those fears go away is when my folks would shine a light in the corners and say, “See, there’s nothing there to be afraid of.”
What light can we shine to help those folks who won’t get the vaccine to not be afraid?
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.