“Pete, did you think before you placed the toilet that close to the wall?”
“Yes, I did. I read the instruction sheet, and it gave me the diagram for how this should be installed.”
“Yeah well, I hate to tell you, but that’s for your home, not for a public restroom that needs to follow ADA guidelines. You’ve got to take it out and do it over again because you’re off by a few inches.”
I’m building my first restaurant with a friend of mine who happens to be a very detail oriented guy when it comes to construction. Which would make sense considering he’s a contractor.
Me? I’m a DIY guy — a do-it-yourselfer — that will pretty much give anything a shot, and the instructions be damned.
Which would explain why I’ve:
• Moved a toilet three times because I didn’t take into consideration all the factors when building something for use by the general public.
• Moved an entryway door twice for, you guessed it, the same reason.
• Thrown out an entire cast iron dish of paella that cost me 60 bucks to make and hours of my time because I tried to make it from memory instead of reading the recipe book.
• And, for the king of all these mistakes, put in a window, took that out and put in a larger window, and then took that out, and put in a sliding glass door.
You should’ve seen the look on my friend Danny’s face (he did the work) when I said, “You know, I think I should have made this bigger.”
Folks, the list is a long and ugly one when it comes to the time and money I’ve wasted because I didn’t bother taking the time to think things through because I was in a rush.
The one good thing is, no one ever lost any money for my goofs.
Oh, I may have caused them some frustration (I didn’t stir the polyurethane enough so it never hardened, and therefore had to be scraped up by hand and redone), and I know there was a whole lot of working on days they were supposed to have off (it’s a rainy Saturday and the roof is going to start leaking soon on the brand new wooden floor we just installed because I never finished putting up the shingles because well, I got sidetracked) to name a few annoyances.
I may have cost myself a fortune, but my uh, let’s say peculiarities, have never cost anyone a dime.
The good news is, those are all old stories. And while I still rush a bit when it comes to doing stuff, I try to take my time and do it the right way. After all, at 63, you’d hope I’d have learned a bit by now.
Which is why I’m baffled that lot’s of folks in charge here in America, folks way older than me, rushed to have America reopen.
For New York and the rest of the country to close back in the spring was very expensive.
Trillions of dollars of expensive. So expensive that we had to borrow money because no country has that kind of cash just laying around.
We opened because some folks thought we couldn’t afford to stay closed. (There’s never enough time or money to do something right the first time, but miraculously when you do it wrong, there’s always enough time and money — more of each — to do it right the second time).
And of course it made us look tough to reopen. (I ain’t afraid of no virus! Think “Ghost Busters” theme.)
So now America is maybe faced with the choice of having to do the shutdown thing all over again. (Sure, NY is doing great, but the rest of the country is a mess.)
And if we do shut down once more, are we going to reopen the right way, or are we going to let our bravado get in the way again?
Because if we have to do this a third time, there might not be anything left to open.