“Pete, the floor staff insisted I take tips. I didn’t want them, but they were adamant.”
“So what did you do?”
“One of the back-of-the-house guys hasn’t had many hours because of all of what’s going on, and was in a panic he couldn’t get his kids something for Christmas. So I took the tips the floor staff gave me and gave them to him. You know, a pay it forward thing.”
I’m munching on a steak sandwich (rare, of course, with rosemary and horseradish on toasted buttered baguette) when my phone rings with this story from one of my employees. She was helping out over lunch because we were shorthanded, after which she was offered a share of the tips.
And gave them away to help someone else.
I sometimes sit and wonder about the world. I watch the news and read the papers and listen to the radio and hear things that make me sad. The fighting and the mistrust and the name calling and all of the insults and think to myself, “Where is the good in the world, where are all of the decent people? When did integrity become a rare commodity?”
Then I get a phone call about someone giving their tips away so someone else can feel normal for Christmas.
And suddenly, the world feels brighter.
Good news is a powerful medicine. It can make your day better just by hearing a heartwarming story, or reading about a good deed.
It should be prescribed on a daily basis. Think of it as a vaccine against the horrors of the world.
Unfortunately, we appear to be short a few million doses on a regular basis.
And I think I know why.
We seem to not like each other anymore, because we don’t bother getting to know each other anymore.
We don’t know the stories and the struggles and the issues that we all have faced because we quit talking to each other about personal things, and replaced intimate conversations with the 280 character comments that Twitter allows.
I can’t even get people on the phone without texting them first that I want to talk to them.
It would seem that the more ways that get invented to communicate, the less time we spend actually communicating.
Sitting and talking over a cup of coffee, where you can see the other person’s expression and read their body language, has been supplemented by emojis and little icons with cartoon expressions.
This isn’t how humans were meant to interact. Pressing the “like” button isn’t the same as a hug or a handshake or a smile.
It’s how machines interact.
But this season — the season of the virus — I’ve heard more and more stories of acts of kindness. Of personal interactions that makes me feel better about the world.
I think the worst thing that’s happened to us in a very long time may be shaking us up enough to make us realize that we do, in fact, need each other.
And we always have.
Thank you everyone for allowing me to be a part of your life within these pages. I hope I still manage to give you some enjoyment after all of these years. I know my life is better because I’m given the privilege to write for my community.
— Pete