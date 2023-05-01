“Gee, Pete, this one looks kinda good. Nice char on the crust, the cheese is evenly melted, and none of the toppings are burnt. I’d say, all in all, it’s a solid 8 out of 10 on the food scale.”
I’m talking to myself while cooking in one of those little pizza ovens you can buy for your home. I made a few hockey pucks at first because the little sucker cooks about as fast as anything I’ve ever used before.
I mean, really, a pizza in one minute?
But there it was, my very own thin-crust pie, looking almost exactly like a gourmet pizza that you’d see in a magazine.
“Huh,” I thought. “I should send out a pic of this masterpiece.”
And so I did — and thus began the “great food wars” of my generation.
I snapped a particularly nice shot of my handiwork and sent it to a friend that has been cooking for a very long time. He’s awesome in the kitchen, and I figured he’d love my creation. Not a minute went by when my phone went ‘ping!’ with an incoming message.
My friend returned the favor by sending me a pic of a tuna platter he was making with diced cilantro and scallions, drizzled with a balsamic reduction over a bed of crisp romaine.
Oh, wise guy, huh?
I fired back with a shot of a seafood stew I made with littleneck clams, tilapia, pink gulf shrimp, and fresh jalapeños from my garden, all simmering in a light tomato broth with slices of fresh lemon.
“That’ll show him,” I said to myself as I hit the send button.
Ping!
I opened my phone to discover my friend went nuclear!
There was an absolutely gorgeous shot of a charcuterie platter artfully displayed on a wooden serving board, with five or six different cured meats, pickled veggies, an assortment of aged cheeses, and crusty bread, with a side dish of spiced olive oil for dipping.
This, of course, meant war.
We spent the next half-hour lobbing texts of awesome-looking food at each other. Pictures of tacos, lasagna, prime rib and deep-fried chicken were hurled with abandon. Side dishes like charred brussel sprouts in garlic broth and hot oil, street corn with cotija cheese sprinkled with cumin and chopped parsley all rolled in Louisiana remoulade, and loaded fries topped with bacon and hot wing sauce were added to the battle.
“I know he’s low on ammo,” I thought to myself. “Time to finish him off!”I fired off a salvo of desserts, starting with an upside-down turtle cheesecake smothered in strawberries, laced with brandy, and topped with dark chocolate shavings. Next, I shot a pic of a baked Alaska with Neapolitan ice cream, coated in a frothy meringue out into the ether, and then I finished with a delightful-looking vanilla crème brûlée with a frosted sugar cookie shaped like a football.
I figured he’d never recover from that!
Ping!
Oh no! He countered with appetizers! Coconut shrimp skewers laced with sriracha sauce and hot honey, bruschetta toast points topped with feta sprinkles and mild chilies, and the finishing touch: sautéed hot peppers stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, swimming in a spicy marinara sauce with toasted baguette points.
Sometimes, you have to admit defeat. Sometimes, you have to just let things go, don’t you?
So I called it a day with my friend. I had run out of picture ammunition, so I went back to my cooking.
Sigh.
But I really did think my pizza looked good. I mean, I was really proud of myself.
So I sent out my first pic to another friend. We really don’t talk food with each other; we’re more attuned to how our families are doing and that sort of thing. But I did think they’d like my pizza, so I thought, what the heck, maybe they’ll appreciate my efforts.
Ping!
Wouldn’t you know, I got a pic of a perfectly cooked smoked porterhouse steak fresh off a pellet grill!
(Hey folks, food is becoming more and more of a way to communicate. We love looking at food pictures, and we all appreciate what other cultures have to offer up for nourishment. We should remember that the next time we struggle to find common ground with someone by remembering that they too take joy in sitting and eating and spending time unwinding over the dinner table with a well made and flavorful dish. Just like you.)