Sometimes you have to weigh the cost of your decisions. Sometimes you have to understand that holding fast to your beliefs can be expensive.
And sometimes you have to give up and realize that you’ve been outfoxed.
“Hey hon, you want something to munch on before dinner?”
“Pete, I do. Please grab me some peanuts, and maybe a few cheesy poofs, too.”
It’s happy hour at our house, and over the years Anne and I have developed little routines when it comes to the evening’s festivities. A cocktail before dinner, a small nosh of something crunchy, and then whatever suits our fancy for the main course.
But whether we’re having salmon with cilantro pepper slaw over basmati rice, or just popcorn with extra butter and parmesan cheese, the evening always starts with something from the carbo cupboard.
It’s at the end of the hall as you walk in from the garage, and it’s the stopping point for every guest that we’ve had. (Who doesn’t like snacks?)
Cheesy puffs and peanuts in the shell and four different kinds of chips (kettle cooked, BBQ, salt and pepper, and of course just the plain old bag of Lays) plus goldfish and pistachios and some stuff left over from whatever folks have brought us in the past year are stacked up three shelves high, just waiting to be devoured.
But back to my story.
So I open the cupboard and grab some peanuts for Anne when I notice that there is a corner of the bag that’s been nibbled open ($4.59).
My spine tingled with dread. I rifled through our inventory of goodies to discover the Triscuits ($2.99), Cheez Its ($3.25), and a host of other delightful and incredibly crunchy nibbles (total $7.33) also have been ravaged.
“Egads,” I thought. “Mouse invaders!”
The next day I quickly set to work.
Using my superior intellect, I figured the cheapest way out of this was the “3 for $3” package of traps from the hardware store.
So off I went to the store using $2 in gas, and spent 3 bucks for the traps plus tax. Back home I placed a penny’s worth of peanut butter on the trap, and went to bed that evening fully expecting to find success against my tiny opponent upon my awakening.
The next morning I discovered the little bugger had not only eaten the peanut butter, but managed to lay waste to an almost brand new back of extra salty pretzels ($2.49 with coupon).
“Hmmm,” I thought. “ A worthy opponent indeed!”
That afternoon when I came home I loaded up the trap with organic peanut butter (at least 2 cents worth) and armed the trap. Or at least I tried to arm the trap. The peanut butter got on the little triggering mechanism and made it too slippery to stay armed and it went off just as I pulled away my finger. The trap flew off the counter, knocking Anne’s prescription reading glasses onto the tile floor in the process (Fortunately they didn’t break).
I washed the trap off, rearmed it (2 more cents), and placed it back in the cupboard.
(By the way, for those of you wondering if I’m heartless because I didn’t buy a Have a Heart trap, rest assured that I did ($6.59). My best guess is the little sucker was so fat from eating all of our nibbles he couldn’t fit into the opening.)
I checked the next day and the next, to no avail. It turns out since the heat vent is next to the cupboard, the peanut butter dried out and more than likely became unappealing to our little scavenger.
For the next three days, I reset the trap and set it off at least a dozen times in the process, breaking 25 cents worth of toothpicks that I used to place the peanut butter on the trap, 30 cents of said butter, and in one unfortunate incident, watched the trap as I inadvertently set it off, fly across the kitchen and knock over a beer glass ($1.99) in the sink, cracking the stem.
So now I’m like a billion dollars into this war and thinking of buying a bazooka, when I come home, open the cupboard to see what the little guy has done next, only to discover the cupboard is empty!
“The sucker rented a moving van and cleaned us out!” I thought.
I walked into the kitchen to give Anne the bad news when I noticed she was placing one of the kitchen stools ($79.99) on top of a plastic tote with snap-on lid ($6.99).
She looked at me and smiled and said not to worry, all the snacks were in the plastic tote. The mouse can never get in there.
I asked why the stool was on top of it all.
“Insurance,” she said.
I should have thought of that in the first place.