“Pete, I almost told that guy to drop dead and get lost when he said he wasn’t going to wear a mask. Boy, he made me mad!”
It’s the summer of 2020, and all of us in the restaurant industry have just received the green light to reopen after a three-month shut down, when one of my servers starts venting after a frustrating shift spent trying to get customers to comply with the governor’s Covid mandates. I’m guessing “drop dead” was more than likely a cleaned-up version of what she wanted to say.
That summer was full of frustrations with customers who didn’t want to, or feel like they should, do their part to help contain the virus attacking America.
I felt bad for my server, and also for employees everywhere, who had to deal with this kind of nonsense. I’ve almost said or done something myself when confronted with folks that make our job harder too, but I’ve always somehow managed to hold back.
We all have, and looking back I realize that there have been many times I’ve “almost” done or said a whole slew of things.
I remember I almost closed my front doors for good back in 1989. Business was horrible and I wasn’t getting anywhere, and late one night I walked out of the place and thought, “I’m done,” and I went home. But sometimes the morning sun makes things better, doesn’t it?
I was almost mayor in 1991, but lacked a few votes. I managed to beat the incumbent, but not the former mayor. But hey, almost, right?
I almost got a hole-in-one, but the ball rolled right over the cup, bounced on the rim, went straight up, bounced on the rim again ... and then rolled away. Close, but no cigar.
I almost moved to Vermont in the late 1970s, but when I came back from my trip I took a hard look at the softness of the Finger Lakes and realized that this was going to be home for the rest of my life.
A few years back I had a particularly stressful few months of business and almost retired. But at the grocery store I ran into a customer of mine, and she told me she always took her elderly mom out to my place on Mondays for the soup of the day because that was her favorite.
(Sometimes that’s all it takes, one comment to make it all better again. We should remind ourselves of that from time to time.)
I almost quit writing, I almost took up an instrument, I almost visited Japan (I swear I’m going to get there someday), and I almost ran for office again.
I’ve almost told some readers who write to me to get stuffed, but I never have. But almost!
I’ve almost lost it a thousand times when I’m frustrated at government bureaucracy, difficult customers, or some issues I had at work.
I almost said no when a friend asked me to meet someone new. That someone was named Anne. That was 30-something years ago and my most important “almost” ever.
I’ve almost done so many things, so many things that could have been good or bad, but I never really knew what the outcome would be until years down the road.
How many “almosts” have you had? The fork in the road, the flip of the coin, the turn of a card, call them what you will, but the choice to do this instead of that, the “almosts” are the reason we are what we are.
Oh, and just so you know, I almost didn’t write this column.