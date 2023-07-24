November 1988:
“You have an outstanding balance of $678.98. If we do not receive payment within 7 days further action will be required.”
“Your account is $87.00 overdrawn, please deposit funds or incur a daily penalty of $20.00.”
“Service will be suspended until your account is brought up to date.”
The fall of ’88 was not a great time for yours truly. Business was a trickle, the building needed maintenance in the worst way, and the bills — well, they just a kept on coming along. All was not rosy in the world of Peter H. Mitchell, tavern owner extraordinaire.
But, as in most times of my life when things weren’t looking so great, a bright spot appeared from the most unusual of places: the billing desk at the local NYSEG office.
It was a Friday afternoon, and I’m swinging a mop on the floors at my first business on Seneca Street in Geneva when the pay phone rang. I didn’t have a house phone, and I used Ma Bells coin-operated pay phone as my business line. On the other end of the line was the billing department at NYSEG explaining to me that my balance had gotten out of hand and that I was going to be turned off by 5 p.m. that day if I didn’t cough up like 900 bucks by that time. I had a band scheduled that night and another popular one for Saturday and figured that I’d make enough to cover the bill, so I said, “Sure, I’ll be right there with a check.”
“Ah, cashier’s check or cash only, Pete.”
Hmm. Time to play let’s deal.
So, I drove out to their office on Border City Road and wandered into the upstairs office and sat down at the desk of a wonderful woman that had been very tolerant of my late payment behavior in the past. I think I had 300 bucks on me, and I laid out the weekend I had coming up, and that if they closed me today, I wouldn’t be able to pay them anything, but if they let me stay open through the weekend I could pay the entire balance.
She was super nice as she explained that her supervisor wasn’t going to go for that because of all of the other times I’d been a bit behind.
Hey, business was bad, what can I tell you?
She did say she would ask her boss, and she wandered away into some back office to see what she could do. I figured this was going to be the end, and I started noodling around in my coat pocket looking for some gum to chew on to burn off my stress when I came across a little plastic, wind-up kangaroo I had purchased at a flea market. It was about 3 inches tall, and when you put it down on a flat surface it would stand up, using its tail as a third leg. On the side was a little wind-up key, and when you gave it a few good turns and put it down it would buzz for a second, and then slap its tail down and do a flip.
It was a little kid’s toy, but when I watched it do its little flip, it made me laugh, so I bought two.
So, while I’m killing time waiting for the supervisor, I started playing with the kangaroo on the desk.
Flip, flip, flip.
When I looked up a moment later I saw that the nice lady in billing had brought back her boss, and they were both staring at my wind-up toy doing its thing on the desk.
Flip, flip, flip.
And they both started laughing hysterically. They made a bit of noise doing so, and pretty soon there was a group of folks huddled around, watching this one-dollar wind-up toy go through its dance routine on the billing department desk at the NYSEG office.
The supervisor said, “Where did you get that? I want to get one for my grandson.”
So, I handed her the kangaroo and said, “Here, I’ve got another one at home. They’re only a buck.”
And right then and there, something changed. I could feel it in my bones. I don’t know if my kangaroo made a difference, but after a little conversation (and my 300 bucks toward the bill), they decided that maybe Monday was a better day to collect my balance.
Oh, in case you’re wondering if I had a good weekend that year, all I can say is, “I’m still here.”