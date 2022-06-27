“Hey Pete, I’ve had a bad day and I could use a big hug.”
Anne has just come back from a strenuous day dealing with, well, all of what the world can throw at you and then some, when she says she could use a hug.
But at our age, you really have to be specific about this kind of stuff.
“What kind of hug, hon?”
“Well, not too tight because my neck is stiff from last night’s sleep, but not so wimpy I don’t get that ‘hug’ feel. Maybe … medium tight?”
I give her a hug and immediately get an “ouch!”
“Sorry!”
“My back is a bit sore too. I worked in the garden all day yesterday, and bending down to put the tomato and basil plants in killed me. So not so tight.”
I give it another try.
“Well, not that wimpy, either.”
I readjust myself and say, “OK, how’s this?”
“Perfect.”
I make a note to hug “medium loose.”
Getting older is fun, as long as you have a good sense of humor. There’s lots of stuff to laugh at about aging, especially in the physicality department.
“Pete, can you put the peat moss out back by the porch so I can make up some flower pots?”
I eyeball the soaking wet bag of peat moss (it had rained the night before) and figure it’s got to tip the scales at about 110 pounds of dead weight. When I was 30, I would have run sprints with that kind of weight. At 50, it still would have been no big deal to toss it over my shoulder and haul it wherever Anne wanted.
At 65, I stare at this waterlogged sack of plant stuff and wonder what the best way is to get this to its destination without being in traction for a few days.
Where is that EZ Move lawn cart I see advertised on QVC when you need one?
And it’s not just the ability to hoist heavy objects that starts to diminish. That sure-footed feel you had when you were a kid comes into question at a certain age too.
Come fall is when I used to get the house ready for the inevitable NY winter. I’d start with rolling up the hoses and putting away the lawn tools and making sure the mower is all cleaned up before I tuck it away. And, I still do all of those things because they require not much in the way of effort.
What I used to do besides all of that is climb up on the roof to get the leaves out of the gutter so I didn’t end up with ice jammed up in the eaves after the first snowfall. I’d run around the second story with the squirrels, hopping from peak to peak seeing which gutters were the most clogged, and then clear them all out by hand.
Now, I peer out the upstairs bedroom window and think, “If I slip and fall off the roof, will I bounce as I hit the ground?”
Seriously, if you can’t laugh at this stuff, it’s gonna be a long, long road to wherever you believe you’re going at the end of this dance.
It’s not like I think of this a lot. I mean, really, there’s so much to do in life that counting birthdays is a waste of time. But there are times when my age catches not me, but folks I work with, by surprise, because when you work with someone for a long time you don’t think about their age.
“Hey Pete, what are you doing down there?”
“Cleaning out some glass in the beer cooler.”
I’m on my hands and knees rummaging around on the bottom shelf of a fridge when one of my staff asks for a hand with something.
“Can you help me with the outdoor furniture real quick? You can finish cleaning out the cooler later.”
“Yeah, but now that I’m down here on my hands and knees I’d rather stay here ’til I’m finished.”
“Why?”
“Because at my age it’s better to get down and stay down ’til you’re done than try to get up over and over again.”
That’s when they realize I’m not a kid anymore.
I came home after that cooler cleaning and wandered into the house, a bit sore in the back, and spot Anne in the kitchen.
She notices me walking funny and says, “Want a hug?”
I say, “Sure. Medium loose, please.”