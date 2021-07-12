To those of you looking for my column this week, I’ve got some bad news.
I don’t have one.
I mean I had one, but I sent it to a friend, and the friend said I could do better. Truth be told, I actually have — at any one time — about four or five that I noodle on, but this time around none of them really turned out the way I wanted, so I’ve got nothing.
But just so I get a read on what you folks might like, I’ll tell you what some of them are about, and you tell me if I should finish what I started, or burn them to the ground.
I had this great idea for a column titled “Nazis are people too.” It was built on a conversation I had with my mom about some of the folks that lived in her town in Germany when she was growing up.
Naturally several of them were Nazis. Frau Jaegar was the wife of a banker, and a Nazi. She was a nice lady who thought that Hitler had great ideas, like keep out the immigrants, weaken the unions, and make Germany great again, (sound familiar?) but mom only knew one other Nazi besides her, so that article kind of died on the vine.
However, if any of you out there know any Nazis, feel free to drop me an email and I’ll dust that one off and try again.
The one I finished but got the thumbs down on was called “Polite people die first.” It was about an experience I had at a cocktail party when the conversation turned political. One of the guests stated that there are more millionaires in China than there are people in the U.S., and that this was somehow the fault of the Democrats. I wrote that 30 years ago I would have laughed in his face and called him an idiot. Twenty years ago I would have quoted the statistic that there are 50 million millionaires in the world, and 20 million live here in America, and only 5 million live in China. For the fun of it I would have piled on the number of millionaires in Japan and Russia and Great Britain just to finish him off.
But I didn’t. I commented on how nice the wine tasted and then wandered into the kitchen.
The point of the column was that over the years I’ve somehow become polite. Which when you think about it, really isn’t all that great because people being polite and turning the other cheek and all that jazz is how buffoons come to power.
And of course the polite, smart people sometimes end up against the wall.
But my friend said it sounded angry, and angry columns can get boring, so I shelved that one also.
However, if any of you would like me to email that one to you, just drop me a note and you can have your own, never been published and all original first edition copy written by yours truly.
Another one that didn’t make the cut was titled “Pete the prognosticator.” (prognosticate means to predict. I learned that from watching a Bugs Bunny cartoon.)
I looked back through some of my early articles and realized that way before Trump became president I wrote an article and used the phrase “Make America great again.” (I should get royalties.) In the article I wrote about Mike Pence, and mentioned good luck getting to the White House.
Weird, huh?
I also wrote some time ago about the stock market, and that no matter how high it gets, if it drops back to what it was before, we view the economy as being in the toilet. When the market was at 15K we were all excited, but when it dropped to 12K all of a sudden we viewed the economy as being bad. Of course the year before when the market was at 10K, and then jumped to 12K, we were all excited.
I wrote that someday I’ll be telling Anne, “Look hon, the market’s in the toilet, it’s all the way down to 30K!”
So folks, I’ve used up my allotted space on this page and I’ve got to go. But tune in two weeks from now and hopefully I’ll have something for you to read.
Peace out.
Pete Mitchell's "In America" column appears every other Monday.