When I have employee meetings, I usually start by relating a compliment I’ve received about the food or service from a customer while I was out and about. It’s a nice way to put folks at ease, and I’ve found that it helps to remind them that while I do think there are areas that need work, there are a whole lot of positive things for them to hear too.
And then when I do get to the nitty gritty of the issues at hand, instead of saying “Don’t do this or that” I tell a story that makes a point.
A parable.
Like the time I asked them how they would feel if their mechanic charged by the hour for repair work, and while they were in the shop they noticed he was on his phone most of the time.
I used that example to let them know how I feel when I see them on their cellphone while at work.
It helps when you find a story to make your point.
So I thought I would do the same with today’s column.
And so, here is my parable to you:
Some years ago Anne and I were invited to a party/bbq/celebration event down by the lake. Unfortunately, she had to be out of town for a family event that day and couldn’t go.
But (and unbeknownst to her) I decided that she would be there nonetheless.
“Hey Pete, glad you could make it! How’s business, and more importantly, where’s Anne?”
That was the first question when I got to the party (by the way that’s always the first question when I get to a party) and I decided right then and there to start my experiment.
“She’s grabbing a beer and chatting with some folks over at the food tent. By the way she loves what you’ve done in your garden, especially the way you’ve kept the hedges looking so nice!”
“Thanks Pete, considering how nice Anne keeps her gardens, that’s a wonderful compliment!”
Ten minutes later I’m at the food tent and chatting with a customer of mine and they also ask where Anne happens to be, and I mention she’s talking with some folks down by the water.
As the evening goes on I mention that Anne is ... getting some chicken, grabbing another beer, talking to the neighbor down the road.
In short, anywhere but where I am.
I kept this up for hours, and you know what? Weeks later I ran into someone who was at that party, and you know what they told me?
They mentioned the most marvelous time they had, and how nice it was that both Anne and I could attend that evening.
And I absolutely knew that would happen.
Because I’ve done this before. (I know, I’m rotten.)
This is a whole lot easier than you think. People have built-in expectations about a bunch of things; couples being together at a social event is one of them, so it was easy to believe we were both there.
And of course, time has a way of filling in the blanks. And the longer the time that goes by, the more the memory becomes real.
Years from now, some of those folks might even be able to recall a specific conversation they had with Anne. Because I told them she was there, their memory is that she really was there.
Just like the folks that say the election was stolen, and there’s evidence everywhere.
No one has any proof whatsoever, but as time goes by, it will become more and more and real to them, and after a few years they’ll be able to create specific instances of voter fraud from a memory that doesn’t exist.
Trust me, it’s easy to do.
(As of this writing, despite over 100 failed lawsuits and numerous recounts confirming Biden’s win, 66 percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump.)