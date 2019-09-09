Some years back I wrote a piece about how Americans view the world. Actually, I’ve written several of those types of columns, but in these times I believe how Americans view the world may be of more importance than it has been in the past.
The column I wrote was based on a conversation I had with someone who was dear to me, and it was their reaction to a comment I made regarding me wanting to go visit my mom that prompted me to write.
What did I say?
I said that it’s about time I popped back over to Deutschland to visit my mom.
To which their response was, “What’s Deutschland?”
I had to explain that was where mom lived, and that we call that country Germany.
And also that no, folks in Japan don’t say they live in Japan. Ditto with China or Finland or a host of other countries.
I then realized that my friend, who is highly intelligent, is like a lot of people who don’t really travel. They see the world through a very special kind of filter.
It’s the filter of being a stay-at-home American.
Did you know that 11 percent of Americans have never even left their own state?
I find that bizarre. I mean, I like where I live and all, but never leaving your state for your whole life?
Never ever?
Yikes. No wonder we have issues.
Remember when Bernie Sanders had an idea for a social program that came from Norway? And some folks said if he liked their idea so much he should move there?
People that talk that way most likely don’t travel because if they did, they would realize that other countries have some great ideas that actually work.
By the way, I was thinking about asking one of those folks if they drink beer, and if so, why don’t they move to Iran? (That’s where it was invented.)
Or if they like pasta, why don’t they move to China? (ditto the reason.)
Do you know how many Americans leave the country and explore the world? I don’t mean business travelers or guided tours where you “stay with the group!” for your whole trip. I mean folks just going somewhere to see how other folks go about the business of living? (All inclusive resorts don’t count either.)
The number is 4%.
And it’s almost the same 4% every year.
Awhile ago I received a letter from a reader talking about how guns make Americans safe, and how we should remember that the Nazis in World War II took away all the citizens’ guns.
“Look what happened because of that!” was the reader’s statement.
You know what that made me realize? They’ve never spent any time in Germany talking to a German about what really happened during WWII.
Because none of that is true. The Nazis actually eased gun restrictions after they took power.
But unless you spent some time traveling and getting to know about another culture, you wouldn’t know that history.
Now we’re coming up to another election cycle. And ideas and solutions will be tossed around as to how America can tackle some of the issues we face. From gun violence to health insurance to immigration and education, candidates will be offering up ideas that most likely will have some roots based on what other countries are doing to solve these issues.
But only 4% of Americans will understand that.
Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column appears every other Monday. He lives in Geneva and can be reached at peteinamerica@yahoo.com.