I was reading in the Finger Lakes Times a few years ago about a foosball club at North Rose-Wolcott High School. The story was about a young man who had been competing internationally and about how the game had grown in popularity at his school.
First off, I didn’t realize that the game was even played anymore. I mean, when was the last time you walked into a bar and saw a foosball table with a bunch of quarters lined up and some guys standing around waiting their turn to play?
I’m guessing it’s been decades.
So I was a bit surprised to read that it’s still popular in places.
And I found that interesting, because back in the day I used to be one of those guys standing around waiting for a turn to play, and when it was my turn I rarely lost. I was good, and by good, I mean I was damn good at that game.
My partner Fuzzy and I would play for hours on a table at Slattery’s, usually without losing once all night long.
Man, that was fun.
Reading the article brought back memories of a time when I used to be consumed with playing foosball. Fuzzy and I would travel to Rochester and Syracuse to compete in regional and national events, usually coming away with a prize.
And it also gave me an idea for an article of my own.
The “I used to” column (yeah, I know, it’s in the title).
I used to get out of work after tending bar ’til 2 a.m., go to Chick’s Diner in Waterloo and eat a giant ham steak with a double order of eggs, then drink coffee and chain-smoke cigarettes for hours before driving home when the sun was coming up to sleep like a baby until 2 in the afternoon.
Now I’m rarely out past 8 p.m., and if I had a cup of coffee before bedtime my acid reflux would keep me up all night.
I used to go to parties pretty much every week at a friend’s house. We’d play loud music and have a keg in the kitchen and people hanging off the front porch ’til the wee hours. Or, at least until the police would show up to tell us to keep it down.
I went to a party once in the past year, and it was a glass of wine, and then home.
I used to have a steak about three times a week. Now I have one every couple of months. I used to do shots of tequila or whiskey when I would go out with the gang to hear the bands that were invariably playing every weekend in downtown Geneva. Now there’s no gang, there’s no shots, and loud music bothers me.
I used to worry about what to do on a Saturday night. Now, I worry I might have to do something on a Saturday night.
Which is the reason for my next “used to.” I used to get so excited to go out. Now I get so excited to go home.
It’s amazing that what was important years ago is now almost the exact opposite of what’s important to me now. I never in a million years would have imagined that my life would be as it is today.
Past Pete and Present Pete are wildly different in many ways, and that’s OK.
But I do wonder what the Future Pete will be like, and what he would think of Present Pete.
Hopefully he’ll smile at the thought.