“RING!!”
“I got it!”
“No, I got it, I know it’s for me!”
“Do not!”
“Do too!!!”
Back in the ’60s, whenever our phone would ring my sister Pat and I would race from wherever we were in the house to try and be the first to answer the beige, nondescript, rotary phone that was tethered by a land line in the corner of our living room. And we’d always yell, “I got it!” as if it was a pop-up fly ball at the World Series and we were competing outfielders.
It was exciting when the phone rang at our house. Someone wants to talk to us! And, since my mom and dad weren’t the most social of folks, my sister and I knew it was a flip of the coin whether it was for her or for me.
Hence the race to the phone.
We could be out by the mailbox, hear that thing ring, and suddenly we’d be racing back to the living room like we were starving pitbulls and someone blew the dog whistle dinner bell.
You know what was also cool about the phone back then? No caller ID, which made answering kind of like having a scratch-off ticket. You seriously never knew who was on the other end of the line.
Which led my mom to always, and I mean always, ask, “Who could that be?” when our phone would ring. Being a wise-ass kid (which mostly explains me as an adult) led me to just guess before I answered and say a name when I picked up the handset. I mathed out that my sister and I received 90% of the calls, and I also figured that out of all of my friends, Tim was the most likely to call, so I’d just say “Hi Tim” whenever I answered the phone. I was wrong a lot, but the couple of times I was right made Tim think I was a mind reader.
When Pat turned 15 she got her very own baby-blue princess phone for Christmas with an extension plug in for her bedroom. Man was I jealous. The upside was I didn’t see her until almost Easter.
Siblings are like that.
If you think I’m being nostalgic, you’re right. But not about phones. I’m thinking back fondly of a time when you actually found it exciting to talk to someone, to have a conversation without interruptions, to just let one idea flow until it was finished without the other person saying, “hold on a sec, I got a call coming in.”
And a phone call used to be a personal experience. Someone usually was calling to ask you to do something fun, like going to a party or a drive-in movie, or maybe to say, “Hey, there’s this person in social studies that thinks you’re cute.”
Like that.
I never recall anyone back then wondering if my car warranty was about to expire.
You know what else is different? Back then, even though you were thrilled when the phone rang, you never thought, “Gee, I should stay home in case someone calls.” You went out and played and had fun with your friends. And, if you really really wanted to continue your face-to-face conversation, you‘d set up a time for a call.
Now you never leave home without your phone, check the caller ID before you do anything, and even if it’s your best friend you more than likely hit the silence button and say to yourself, “I’ll call them back later.”
Of course, when you do call back they do the same thing, so you never really end up talking.
I think I liked it better back then.