I have an OCD streak in me a mile wide. Well, that’s my opinion of me at least.
Do any of you out there have that odd thing about you? The “you have to count stuff for no reason” thing? Or maybe the “I’m gonna play this song forever” quirk? Well, at least until you never play the song again?
I can trace my memory back to childhood. I remember my mom said that if I wanted to earn some money, I could pick the weeds out of the front yard, and she would give me a penny apiece for the crabgrass and dandelions and whatnot I pulled out of the ground.
This was in 1967 mind you, and I was 10 years old.
Our yard on Slossonlane was half an acre, and weeds outnumbered grass by a factor of probably 2-to-1 at least, space-wise.
So, I took a little lawn cart that we had and spent the entire day picking weeds out of the ground as fast as I could move my hands.
For hours and hours and hours.
Think about the math for a second. Dig a two-pronged tool in the ground to root level, and pop the weed into the cart. What are we talking about here, four to five seconds a weed? Add a few seconds to move the cart every so often, and you’re looking at an average of maybe, maybe, a total average of six seconds per weed.
For hours and hours and hours.
Because that’s what OCD is all about. The all encompassing focus of a task.
I started early in the morning, and by late afternoon I had emptied several carts of weeds into the compost pile out back.
And when I went into the house that evening I proudly told my mom that I had picked almost 5,000 weeds. And could I please have 50 bucks.
Yes, I took mom by surprise. I don’t think my mom made 50 bucks a week working full-time back then.
I haven’t thought about that for years and years. But now that I think about it, some other oddball memories are surfacing.
Like the time I walked 33 miles because, well, I wanted to get somewhere and didn’t have a car. Or the time I drove four hours listening to the same song over and over again while on my way to see a friend in Canada.
Which I beat later when I spent six hours listening to one song while driving to visit relatives down in West Virginia.
And then there was the time I started bowling at Town and Country lanes in 1968, and I would add up all of the strikes and spares on lined sheets of paper I kept in a hard-backed note folder in my bedroom desk.
That I added to for the next seven years.
It’s weird explaining to people why you are the way you are, because after all, to you, you’re normal, and everyone else is different.
Right?
You can’t really tell someone why that song you’ve been listening to doesn’t get old, even though you’ve heard it on an endless loop for 400 miles of interstate.
It’s just the way you are.
Do you think this maybe might explain politics to some extent?
Just maybe?
That there is a possibility that we really don’t, at least at some level, have any idea why we can’t explain ourselves to others? Why we vote for who we vote for?
What makes sense to me seriously does make sense to me. Right down to my core. My back gets up and my nerves tingle when that cord gets plucked in my soul and the wrong note comes out.
It aches when that happens.
And I’m thinking that we don’t understand that about each other. That there are times when that cord gets struck in others, and we don’t understand that the wrong note is coming out for them.
And that they ache also.
(As I’m writing this article, I have a song by the rock group Styx on a loop. Same song, over and over. And I’ve been playing it for more than a month. Almost 64 years old, and my quirks are still keeping me company.)
Folks, here we are at the end of what has to be one of the most difficult years we have ever faced without being at war with another country. My hope now is that we don’t end up at war with each other. And the only way to do that is to discover what note gets struck in others, and respect what they are feeling.