For those of you my age or older (I’m 63), this story may ring a bell. For those of you under 50 or so, well, this is a story of human nature and how it slowly evolves in regards to the value of human life.
Back in the early days of the automotive history, cars were pretty primitive by today’s standards. Windshields weren’t made of safety glass, so if you were in an accident and went through them, the glass most likely did more damage to you than anything else. They even had a name for what happened to you if you died from those injuries involving being thrown through your windshield.
They called it dying by the ring of death.
Gruesome, yes?
Because of all of the issues involving those kinds of injuries, the automotive industry implemented the use of safety glass in all vehicles produced here in America.
Over the years many design features have gone into vehicles to ensure that passengers have the best chance of survival in case of an accident.
Side impact panels and disc brakes and airbags and crumple zones and fire resistant materials are just a few of the features that car manufacturers have incorporated into their design for the well-being of the folks that are tooling down the highways today.
But of all of the changes that automotive designers have developed in the effort to save lives, seat belts have had the singular biggest impact, preventing almost 15,000 deaths per year.
It would seem odd to get into a car today and not buckle up. I’ve actually not put my car in gear because my passenger hadn’t yet put on a seat belt.
I’m sure you too have looked over and done the same. I’m guessing you’ve gone so far as to chastise a younger member of your household for not putting on their seat belt.
But back to the beginning of this story.
In 1968 when the seat belt law went into effect there were many folks that viewed having to wear a belt as an infringement on their rights. It seems that the government had no right to tell them what to do, and it was un-American to make someone wear something for their own good.
But somehow, an egg changed all of that.
A commercial aired in the United Kingdom showing an egg wearing a seat belt and getting in an accident and surviving uncracked.
Whether people here viewed the egg as their loved ones is up for debate, but that commercial changed how Americans reacted to the seat belt laws. Compliance went up, traffic deaths went down, and the rest as they say, is history.
Would you allow your child to drive around unbuckled? Would you drive around unbelted?
I would imagine not because we know that this is a safety issue that is easily fixed by the simple act of buckling up.
Who does it hurt? How much of an inconvenience are we talking about? None right?
So what’s up with the folks that won’t wear masks when they go into stores? What are they proving? That they’re ignorant by choice?