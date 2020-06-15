“Oh my god Pete, that looks amazing! I can’t believe the difference!”
I’ve just finished a project, and Anne is giving me a compliment on the outcome. I must say, I’m quite pleased with myself also, and I’ll likely feel good about this for the rest of the day.
Did I do something wonderful, fantastic, or otherwise phenomenal?
You bet I did. I cleaned the screens on our back porch.
Amazing what can make you smile.
We do all sorts of things everyday that we have to because, well, we’re adults. If we knock out a great lunch rush at the restaurant, I’m pretty happy that everyone got a good meal in a short time.
But when I figured out that the reason the dryer wouldn’t tumble was because a little spring that holds up the doohickey that tightens the belt that makes the drum spin needed to be replaced, I can tell you right now, I’ll be boring friends with that story for years to come.
It’s the little things that sometimes only matter to you, and maybe make no sense to anyone else, that make you smile. It’s like this secret that you have about something no one could possibly care about but you.
Anne is an awesome gardener and has a talent for art as well. She’ll spend hours filling planters with beautiful flower arrangements that I believe are truly photo worthy. She taught school and loved her students and her career, she volunteers at the Center of Concern, donates to the food bank, and makes a mean pot roast on cold nights.
But when she gets the knots out of a necklace chain, she’ll have a bounce in her step for the rest of the day.
I knew a guy that built houses for a living some years ago. He was a craftsman when it came to finishing work on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and also had an eye for design detail that I found impressive as all get out.
You know what he showed me when I went to his shop? Not a dining table he made by hand or pictures of one of the many houses he built or any of a thousand other things he’s done in his career.
He showed me a tiny coffin he made for his pet cat that was a work of art. That’s what he was proud of, that little box he made by hand.
It’s the little things, folks.
We are living in a time of great big events. The coronavirus raging and the stock market’s wild ride, the political showdown on the horizon and Depression era unemployment numbers.
There’s enough on our plates to fill a few lifetimes and then some.
But when you go to the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts and the person ahead of you pays a couple bucks so when you pull up you get a free coffee, that little gesture can make your day.
And make you realize that maybe the big things aren’t so big after all.
If you realize what makes you smile, I’ll bet you find it’s the silly little things in life.
Peace out everyone