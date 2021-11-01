“You know, I’m sick of this fascist cesspool! I have a right to smoke without being hassled! I quit! I’m gone! See ya later!”
— Patrol officer Patterson
“Hill Street Blues”
I’m watching reruns of what has to be the best police show ever produced: “Hill Street Blues.” I’ve been binge-watching season after season for about a month now, and I find the show still as raw and poignant and well written as I did when it first came out 40-some odd years ago.
The stories and characters are top notch, and could hold their own against anything produced today.
One thing I noticed when I first started my viewing marathon was that while I watched it when it first aired, what was normal then isn’t normal now, and those particular things stood out like a sore thumb.
The “N” word and homophobic slurs were used, and pay phones were everywhere.
And smoking was rampant.
In the offices and restaurants, and in the squad room and during roll call, a thick haze of smoke hung like a fog in each episode.
And back then, it was all normal because so many people smoked. And they smoked whenever they felt like it, regardless of where they were.
I remember when I was a kid, I worked at Acme Market grocery store as a stock clerk, and there were ashcans for cigarette buts at the end of every aisle.
Looking back on those times I can’t believe it was allowed to happen, but there you go, the good old days really weren’t all that good, were they?
But getting back to the quote at the beginning of this article.
So, in the episode I’m watching, the roll call sergeant reads a memo from police headquarters stating that as of now, smoking will not be allowed in any of the offices or squad rooms or interrogation areas — even (gasp!) the patrol cars are now off limits for smokers.
As you can imagine, the folks that light up are furious, because they believe it’s their right to smoke. Wherever and whenever they wish, they should be allowed to puff away to their heart’s content, because, well, this is America and all that jazz, and nobodies going to tell them what to do!
Do you remember when smoking was allowed in restaurants and movie theaters? It was disgusting, wasn’t it? You’d come home from an evening out and you’d reek of cigarette smoke. I used to have to shower every time I went somewhere because that disgusting smell permeated your clothing and your hair, making it impossible to hide from those noxious vapors.
Ugh! It was gross.
But the smokers didn’t care. Even when it was proven that secondhand smoke was harmful to those that didn’t smoke, they didn’t care. Much like the anti-vaxxers of today who don’t care if they get their fellow citizen sick by spreading Covid through the air around them.
The only difference is, back then, you could see the smoke and walk away.
Covid is invisible.