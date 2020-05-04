“This is none of his business. A president doesn’t involve themselves in local issues, and I’m thinking this is not a good idea at all.”
It’s July 22, 2009, and Harvard professor Henry Gates is confronted by city police as he tries to enter his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There was a report of a burglary in progress in the area and the officers thought he may be the guy.
And things got a bit heated between the two parties.
As it unfolds both the professor and the officer missed opportunities to dial back the confrontation.
But that wasn’t what made the news. What did make the news was that Mr. Obama had an opinion on the matter, and he may have jumped the gun in having an opinion as to who was to blame.
I viewed it as a rookie mistake. But it was a mistake nonetheless.
And I said so.
You see, I was a supporter of Mr. Obama, but I was not a follower
If I would have been a follower, I would have rationalized a way to make whatever he said totally okay.
But that is not how things should be. People should always question whoever is in charge, otherwise how else would the person in charge understand that they are capable of mistakes, and just because they’re the boss doesn’t mean they’re always right?
I supported Mr. Obama’s idea of universal health, but it was flawed. And I said so. I felt he was weak on some issues of foreign policy. I believe he should have turned his plane around when he was stuck on the runway at Hangzhou international airport in China when, for unfathomable reasons, the Chinese couldn’t find a rolling staircase for the president.
That actually really bothered me.
I applauded Obama’s humanitarian efforts to help those less fortunate. I found comfort in the grace of his demeanor, his ability to clearly express his ideals, and his hope for a better America. I was able to argue for him on issues I agreed with, and I was quick to point out matters in which I disagreed.
That is because while I was a supporter, I was not a follower.
I liked Mr. Obama, I thought he was a decent human being. But I didn’t see him as an extension of myself.
I’m me, and that’s that.
But I’ve noticed that followers don’t have that separation. They somehow believe that a critique of their candidate is a critique of them.
Which would explain why followers are incapable of seeing flaws, however glaring they may be. They find any rationale, any excuse, regardless of how flimsy, to take the side of their Chosen One, because they somehow believe that a questioning of their candidate is a questioning of them.
This behavior can lead to a lack of proper perspective on the part of an elected official because once they discover they have followers, it’s all over.
Accountability goes out the window. After all, why defend your record on anything when some folks no longer care what you do?
Public officials aren’t rock stars, movie stars, messiahs or gurus. They’re just people ... like you and me.
Do you have followers? Or better yet, would you want to? My guess is no.
Then who would want to be one?