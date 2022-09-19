“Hey Pete, you gonna order dessert? We’ve a nice turtle cheesecake today. Oh, and we just got back in that Martell Cognac you were asking about.”
I’m sitting at the bar in one of my favorite haunts down south, polishing off an absolutely delicious shrimp and kimchi egg roll for dinner, when the bartender asks if I’d like to top off my meal with a fabulous slice of cheesecake.
And I was tempted — oh, so tempted — but I had to say no. Not because of the cake, but because I’d have to have the cognac too. They go together like shrimp and cocktail sauce. You can’t have one without the other.
Well, I can’t anyway. And since I’d already had a couple of drinks, I said no to what I knew would be a fabulous dessert and headed home.
It was my “this or that” decision. To be responsible, or not.
This happens to all of us pretty much all day every day. Sometimes it’s about food (I’m on a diet, but would love to have the burger, fries, and onion rings), and sometimes it’s about money (I really can’t afford that yellow sundress, but it does look fabulous on me!), and sometimes it’s about just you (do I finally get to that book I’ve been dying to read, or do I clean out the basement on my only day off?).
Like that. Those decisions happen to all of us all of the time.
Do I do this, or that?
We do it as a society too when we vote.
Do we vote for the guy that will spend money so we have nice roads and bridges, or do we vote for the guy that will keep our taxes lower?
Do we want this, or do we want that? Because we can’t have both.
The thing that got me thinking of these choices we make was when I drove by my old elementary school on West Street last week. I really have no reason to drive down that way, but sometimes I just meander around town when I have some time to kill and marvel at what a lovely city that Geneva has become.
Anyway, when I drove by I had a flashback to something I did in the early ’90s that would be impossible to do today.
I’d bought a set of rollerblades for lord knows what reason and was cruising around town when I thought I’d pop into West Street School to see what Anne was up to. I was decked out in purple Panama Jack shorts, Coors Light, day-glo-green wraparound sunglasses, and a Bud Light tank top three sizes too large. Add to that my hair (yes, I had a mountain of hair in my youth) was down to the middle of my back and the fact that I was about 6-foot-3 with my rollerblades on made me quite the sight to behold.
So I rolled down the sidewalk to the back side door, which was propped open to let in the beautiful summer breeze, and rolled on down the hallway to Anne’s room and knocked on her door.
Let’s just say the look on her face was priceless, and her fourth-graders thought it was hysterical.
We still laugh about that story to this day. But then we stop and realize that what I had done back then would be impossible today, because today, schools are locked down like prisons because of school shootings.
Remember when you were a kid all those years ago and summer was on the horizon? And when classes changed, you’d pop out into the hallway, see the doors open and the fresh air would be streaming in, and you’d get excited because the bell was going to ring soon? Remember that feeling?
It’s one of my favorite memories of those last days of school when I was a kid.
When today’s kids get to be our age they won’t have that memory because, as a society, we have continuously opted for guns over kids.
It was our “this or that” moment. And we went the wrong way.
How did that happen?
Letting folks own ridiculous amounts of firepower was chosen over letting kids be, well, kids.
Metal detectors and armed guards and locked doors and active shooter drills only exist here in America because we chose this life for ourselves.
And we chose badly.
(I’ve been wondering about the “guns over kids” crowd for some time. Any of you out there care to respond?).