I walked into the restaurant on Valentine’s Day with my better half, Anne, and her sister, Linda, to discover that the bartender, Jhon, had sprinkled rose petals at our place settings at the bar. Days earlier I’d asked if it was even possible to come into his establishment on that day, given how busy I knew it would be. He not only assured me we’d be able to find a spot, but said he would make sure that we’d be well taken care of that evening.
I knew he would make it all happen because Jhon is a cut above the average employee in the service industry.
And naturally, when the bill came, I left him fat in the tip department.
Which leads me to write a response to the Guest Appearance Christopher Bates wrote that was published in the Finger Lakes Times on Valentine’s Day, headlined “Restaurant employees deserve change.”
I have the utmost respect for restaurateurs that have made their way in the business world, and Mr. Bates, owning multiple locations in the Finger Lakes, has proven his prowess in all facets of our industry. But I respectfully disagree with his view that all restaurant servers must be paid as if they were “normal” workers.
When you interact with an employee at a grocery store, convenience store or any other retail establishment, you may spend one or two minutes, at the most, with whoever is taking care of you.
When you spend an evening out eating and drinking, you are actually experiencing a form of theater that may last for hours. Anyone can say, “You want fries with that?” but how many folks can make you laugh, listen to you chat about your sick dog, talk about your child’s swim class, or console you when they discover that you’ve had a family tragedy — all while taking your food order (with multiple subs), making sure your drink is never empty, and laughing and spinning through a crowded restaurant carrying plates of food?
None of these experiences take place when you’re buying gas, or taking out a loan, or having your cable TV installed, but they happen all the time in my world.
And there is a value to that kind of interpersonal dynamic that has no fixed price.
Are you an awesome server? Then you should make awesome pay, and in my experience, customers will make sure that happens by tipping you for your service. Are you an average server? Well, then you should expect average pay. The tipped employees that work for me do have bad days, and sometimes they just make the minimum wage.
But most days — and I mean 80% of them — they make a very good wage (one of my bartenders made $65K last year, and I know they weren’t the highest earners, by far).
This sets us apart from our brethren that work in the service industry overseas.
I recall a trip to Europe for a nephew’s wedding, and afterwards going out to dinner. The service was nothing to brag about, and when it came time to tip I asked my sister what she thought was appropriate. The bill was about 200 Euros, and she said 10 Euros would be plenty because servers there are paid way more than they are over here, so no one really leaves the kind of tips they do here in America.
Which would explain the kind of service you get in countries like Germany or France or Italy. It’s lackluster at best, and mediocre most times. And I’m guessing the fact that how you’re treated as a customer really doesn’t have much of an effect on their pay. They can smile and laugh, or not, and at the end of the week they make the same pay regardless.
This is not to say that I approve of how tipping began in America, but originally (in the 1500s) it was a way to say thank you to a servant that performed above and beyond in the course of their duties.
By the way, I would love to hear the thoughts of the tipped staff in the Finger Lakes on this topic.
Cheers!
