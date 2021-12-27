“Hey Pete, this year seems like it’s never going to end. I can’t believe it’s not even the end of December yet.”
I looked over at one of my staff, and realized that burnout was in their eyes. They had been working doubles because of shortages in the labor market, and the toll on them was evident.
I took a deep breath before I responded.
And it was only the beginning of July.
This conversation with a staff member was almost six months ago. We were working out how to proceed going forward once the mask mandates ended, and what to do in regards to how customers on both sides of the fence were going to react. We knew the ones that viewed the mandates as a hindrance were going to be happy, and the ones that were a bit more cautious were going to be unhappy that we let folks wander about unmasked.
2021, the year of the rock and hard place for business owners.
Sounds like the makings of an article.
I’m sitting here at my laptop and wondering what to tell you about how I viewed this incredible year.
I’ll start out by saying: It was long, damn long. I feel like I’m a lot more than one year older than when 2021 started. I can feel the days in my bones, wearing at my joints, reminding me of what America and I went through these past 300-some-odd days.
And it was a lot, wasn’t it? This year of Covid and political strife, racism and riots, the division of our country was not just political, but in many other ways to boot.
Who would have thought a few years ago that when the medical community said, “Hey, this is good for you,” that some folks would say, “Hey, my favorite talk show host disagrees with you, and we’re following their advice instead of yours.”
And yet, here we are, doctors and scientists, experts in immunology and virology with decades of experience, having to compete with the likes of Tucker Carlson to get folks to understand that viruses are bad, and that your local family physician can help you by taking a simple shot.
But there you go, we are now here in the great abyss.
I never thought I’d live to see what America showed me this year, because I obviously didn’t know America the way I thought I did.
There was a lot of ugly to see this year, from the capitol riots where folks cloaked in the cover of being patriots threatened to hang elected officials, to the riots caused by pent-up frustration over senseless brutality against minorities rocking the heartland of America.
In truth, 2021 may have been the year that showed Americans what America actually looked like for the first time.
There was a lot of ugly to see.
But if you looked close, the beauty also was there. And, in my opinion, the beauty overshadowed all else.
Employees everywhere were indeed pushed to the edge. Labor shortages and Covid protocols placed enormous burdens on those who showed up for work.
But they showed up anyway. I can’t tell you the number of my crew that worked 70-80 hours a week so that the doors could stay open, and customers could have a bit of normalcy in their lives.
And I saw this everywhere. The number of work hours, the understanding that if they don’t do it, it won’t get done, was prevalent throughout America.
Yes, businesses closed, and yes, some folks took the handouts and stayed home. But because of those who showed up, America stayed open. The heat stayed on, the water flowed, the food was on the shelves, the street lights worked, our kids got educated, and the sick were tended to.
We’re still here folks. America still stands. A bit worse for wear, but hey, aren’t we all? Covid didn’t beat us, the capitol rioters didn’t overthrow the country, and we have a whole new year ahead of us to give hope for a better tomorrow.
Considering how we began this year, I would call this a win.
Peace out America. I love you all.