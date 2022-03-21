“It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?”
Way back in the ‘60s, public service announcements (PSAs) were quite common on TV. Given that there were only three channels to pick from in those days, it was almost impossible not to see one or two while watching a few shows at night.
And while they were rather dry and humorless, they showcased an idealism about American life that is seldom seen in this day and age.
Imagine watching one of those reality shows on TV today, where half-naked folks are trying to mate with each other on some impossibly gorgeous island, and then a pause for a 30-second spot saying:
“Reading is fun-da-mental!” — and then the New York Public library song plays.
People would fall out of their BarcaLoungers laughing.
If some of you are asking, “What in the world is the library song?” it goes like this: “It’s the latest, it’s the greatest, it’s the li-bra-ry!”
Yeah, America was a different place 60 years ago, in some ways worse, and in some ways better.
I remember when I was old enough to get my learner’s permit that Harry Reasoner, one of the best-known newscasters of the day, would do PSAs about the dangers of “Highway Hypnosis,” while other folks were touting the dangers of driving in the rain because of hydroplaning.
Have you seen an ad for any of those 1960s worries in the past, oh, 50 years?
Me neither.
Back in the day there were PSAs about littering, with a Native American looking heartbroken at our garbage dumps; Smokey the Bear saying only you can prevent forest fires; and, of course, the “This is your brain, and this is your brain on drugs,” and the next thing you see are eggs being scrambled.
PSAs ran for free. The networks didn’t charge to run those announcements. It was their way of giving back, of doing their part to make America a better, safer place.
I’m not being nostalgic. I’m fully aware of what America was like when I was a young man, and it is, for the most part, a much better country than it was all those years ago. But I’m thinking a few PSAs should air now, with subjects that no one would have thought there’d be a need for when Kennedy and Johnson were presidents.
“Remember, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you’re an American first!” (That puts a whole new twist on America first, doesn’t it?).
“Being reelected isn’t job one. Being responsible is!”
“This country isn’t about you and what you want, it’s about us, and what we need.”
“Your children are this country’s future, treat them well.”
These are just a few that popped into my head while noodling on this column. If you have a banging idea for a PSA, please send it on to me and I’ll run it in my next piece.
Or maybe we could ask Mr. Cutillo at the Finger Lakes Times to run one from time to time. Whaddya think, folks?