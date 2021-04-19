A while back I wrote an article headlined “Nobody tells me what to do!” and I proceeded to point out all the things we are all told to do from the time we’re born until the time we die.
The list was almost endless.
I’m going to apply the same type of idea to freedom of speech. Or at least our perceived view of freedom of speech. Or censorship, or whatever you call it when you realize that someone has no interest in listening to whatever it is you feel like saying.
When I was a kid I learned that my opinions didn’t really carry much sway in the Mitchell household. I had my opinions, of course, but learned rapidly when to voice them, and more importantly, when not to (believe me, it was safer that way). I viewed my inability to not say what I wanted just like every other kid on my block viewed it; dad ruled the house, and if he didn’t want to hear it, well, then zip it up or get swatted.
Was that censorship? Were my rights violated? Should I have sued? You folks that are my age ask yourself what your old man would have done if you brought up those points. Lol!
When I started my first job, I had some ideas on things that I thought the boss was doing wrong, told him as much, and then ended up with no job. (The lesson here was that my opinions could have consequences with financial implications on my wallet.)
As I got older I started writing letters to the editor on a pretty regular basis, and noticed that only a few got printed. So I wandered into the Geneva Times office and chatted with the editor and asked, “What’s up with my letters not getting printed?” He said everybody wants their letters printed, I had my fair share of them in the paper, and that’s that.
Now I have a column of my very own in the local paper. But guess what? Every so often my editor will read what I’ve written, and say thanks, but no thanks. (Think I should sue my editor?)
Folks, the world doesn’t owe you a platform on which to speak your mind. You’re not entitled to a talk show, newspaper column, Twitter feed, Facebook page or any other form of media outlet.
You’re not entitled to anything but your own vocal cords and maybe something to write on that you can place in your front yard to let folks know how you feel.
You want to start your own blog, vlog, or whatever form of communication you can muster out of the internet, have at it, but if your internet provider says “Hey, you violated our rules of conduct,” well, that’s their decision.
Just because the government can’t tell you what you are allowed to say doesn’t mean that the guy that invented a social media website can’t have his own set of rules.
Maybe it’s because I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s that I think this way. Maybe it’s because it never occurred to me that there might come a time when something I said could be read by someone on the other side of the world. Maybe it’s because I’ve read much inaccurate, misleading, and outright utter B.S. on the internet that I have these views. Who knows?
But with the worldwide web’s ability to reach so many people that are ignorant and uneducated, do you really believe that there should be no limits to what gets posted, tweeted, or aired?