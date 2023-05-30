Hey folks, after looking for something to write about this week I realized that I had some articles that I’d started, but each wasn’t enough to fill a column. So in order to clear out my computer I’m going to make an attempt to put together some thoughts that will eat up 600 words or so.
“I’m a Republican, and I’d pick Ron DeSantis over Trump. If I had to vote on the Democratic ticket, I’d say Josh Shapiro.”
“OK, I think Gavin Newsom should run, but if I had to vote Republican I’d pick Chris Christie.”
“I’d like Hakeem Jeffries to run, but if I had to go to the other side I’d pick Chris Christie or Liz Cheney.”
“I could see myself voting for Chris Christie. I enjoyed his appearance at the Smith with Carville, both for style and substance. I also appreciate that he will take on Trump directly. Maybe he’s got the NJ moxie to deal with the counterattack he’d encounter.
In my last article I mentioned that a lot of people thought Biden was too old to run, and Trump had too much baggage to have a chance of being elected. So I asked, who would you like to see run as an alternative to your party’s front-runner, and also, if you (italics) had to pick someone from the other side to run, who would you pick? I thought it was an interesting mental exercise, and I received quite a few responses.
I think I was surprised at how many Democrats picked Chris Christie for their Republican choice. By the way, I had some independents send me their thoughts, and they also picked Mr. Christie.
As to the Republican picks for Democratic candidate, Joe Manchin got the nod from most of the respondents.
So what does this tell us? Well it would seem that certain Democratic politicians appeal to Republicans voters, and certain Republican politicians appeal to Democratic voters.
Which means there are qualities that some folks on the other side of the aisle have that are appealing to (italics) both parties.
Now all we have to do is figure out how to get more of them on the ballot.
I’d started on this idea but realized I didn’t need to make it more than a few-paragraphs-long article.A bit ago I asked the “guns over kids” crowd to write to me and say why they would prefer to allow assault weapons to be sold to the public rather than have kids be able to go to school without worrying about being shot. I asked this question a year ago and received nada. I asked the same question a bit ago and still received nada.
I’m guessing I’m going to get a whole lotta nada this time too, but maybe I’ll be wrong, who knows.
I was listening to the radio the other day and the story about the baker and the gay couple was back in the news (by the way, wouldn’t “The Baker and the Gay Couple” be a great title for a movie?). The baker stated that his religion frowned on gay folks, and he shouldn’t have to bake them a cake because his god would be offended.
Here’s what my article was going to be in a nutshell: If your religion, political party, private club or organization likes to marginalize folks by shunning them and making them feel like outcasts, maybe you need to find a new religion, political party, private club or organization to join.
Then I was going to write about DeSantis, and how if he uses his office to hassle private business, what in the world would he be like as president if he had the federal government to back him in his petty squabbles?
Well folks, I’ve knocked off a few ideas, and as always, please send me your ideas. I’d love to hear them.