“Deer processing 400 ft, turn next left.”
I’m driving around out in the country, just relaxing and enjoying a gorgeous November afternoon, when I pass by this sign offering butcher services to local hunters. It was hand-lettered on a piece of weathered plywood, propped up on a rusted old riding lawn mower and perched in someone’s front yard. You’ve probably seen these things on back roads all over the place.
My first thought was, “I wonder what they charge.” Of course, that’s my first thought because I live here. People that are from big cities probably think this stuff is hysterical because they have no idea what it’s like to live in this part of beautiful upstate New York.
And that got me thinking, what about all the other stuff that you don’t see in New York City or Boston or Philly or any other metropolitan area that we all take for granted, and are as normal for us to see around here as Yellow Cabs are on Fifth Avenue?
Like the sign I saw advertising a chicken BBQ/document shredding event that was held a while back. I think tickets were 15 bucks, but I don’t know if that included the shredding, or if that was extra. I should have asked.
Another while ago I was delivering bottled water to a firehouse a bit south of here. The station was being used as a rest area for a bike race being held to help one of the local non-profits, and while I was there one of the volunteer firemen showed me around. When we got to the kitchen I commented on how nice and spacious and clean everything was, which made him smile. And then he told me they have an all-you-can-eat roast beef dinner once a month, and that’s why they need such a big kitchen.
When I asked how many dinners they sell, he told me 800 was a good average. Now mind you the population of the place was probably around 300, so I was very impressed.
I mean really, that is a ton of beef!
And speaking of beef, my niece’s husband went to a meat raffle before Christmas and won half a cow, all packaged up and ready for the freezer. He had split the ticket with a friend in case they won, because neither of them had a freezer big enough to hold all of those steaks and roasts and burgers, and figured this way nothing would go to waste.
I would have bought a chest freezer, but that’s me.
This is normal to all of us here, isn’t it? Seeing a chicken BBQ held in a bank parking lot, or having a ziti dinner to raise money for a piece of firefighting equipment? This stuff doesn’t even make us think twice because it’s a part of what makes this area an awesome place to live.
And now we’re heading into summer, and pretty soon the farm stands that dot the landscape will be full of all the bounty that this land of ours produces. I remember vividly years ago stopping by a farmer’s cart on the side of the road for corn, and having a mini van with a family from the city pull up and get out and marvel at the fact that they could get corn and peppers and squash and pay for what they took on the honor system by putting up folded bills in the little slot next to the wagon.
I hope this year’s crop of visitors checks our calendar of events too, because from Aug. 5-8 is Sauerkraut Weekend in Phelps.
I wonder who the queen will be this year.