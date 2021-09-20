I’m not a sports talk radio kind of guy. Oh, I’ll watch the game, and I’ll root for the Bills and all that, but I really have no interest in tuning in to hear what a bunch of folks think about the players and their stats and what the point spread is on the next game and yada yada yada.
It’s just not my style.
Which makes this column especially interesting (for me at least) because the idea for this piece came from a sports talk show.
I was driving to work when I flipped on the radio and discovered that my truck somehow decided that I must have wanted to hear about the Buffalo Bills that day. It does this kind of thing now and then — randomly playing some station that I’ve never heard before. Maybe it’s my truck’s way of telling me I should broaden my horizons, maybe it’s an option I’m unaware of, but it seems to happen quite often, and that day it was miraculously tuned in to a couple of guys chatting about sports in general, and the Bills in particular.
I was going to flip the channel to some oldies station (now why doesn’t my truck radio default to that?) when I heard the commentators talk about how the Bills are the team with the dubious distinction of having the lowest percentage of their players vaccinated.
One of the unvaccinated guys is Cole Beasley, who happens to have a $29 million four-year contract. My thinking is if your boss is going to shell out that much cash, the least you could do is be courteous and say thank you, and yes, I’ll get a shot.
But nope, not this guy.
And that’s what the talk radio guys were chatting about while I was tooling down the road. They were saying that other players, players not making anywhere near as much, had gotten their shots because they didn’t want to put the team at risk. They didn’t want their team to have to forfeit a game because of them being irresponsible and perhaps infecting their fellow players.
They believed in doing what was best for all concerned.
They believed in being a part of the team.
Which leads me to wonder, whatever happened to Team America?
Remember that team? They defeated Hitler and Japan, rationed sugar and gasoline and saved scrap, fought the Cold War, stared down Russia at a naval blockade, conquered polio, chicken pox and measles, built a post-war economy that saw an economic growth that was the envy of the world, and invented the internet.
We even reached out to the heavens with a ship America built and put a man on the moon.
And we did it all as a team.
And yet now with COVID-19 some folks here in America seem to have no interest in being a part of the team anymore. They seem to have forgotten that we win as a group. Our strength is in all of us having a common goal.
And if the goal is to get rid of COVID, why isn’t everyone playing?
