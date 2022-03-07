“Hey, Pete, let’s go out tonight, and if you don’t mind, I’d like it to be a ‘date night,’ if that’s OK.”
Every so often, like maybe twice a year, Anne pulls out the “date card.” Which means, instead of me looking like, well, me, I spiff myself up with a button-down shirt, some nice slacks, and I top off the whole ensemble with a sport coat.
I have maybe, and I mean maybe, four shirts that would rise to the level of what one would call “nice.” Ditto the number of items in the slacks department.
In the sports coat department, I have two. And I always wear the same one for weddings and funerals and whatnot. Don’t know why I ignore the other one, but there you go, I have a favorite.
But for some reason, I wore the other one for the first time in years. So I shower, shave, dress myself up for our biannual ritual, and then drive us to a nice place for our “date night.”
As I sat and fidgeted in my “date clothes,” I felt a lump in my jacket side pocket. I reached inside and fiddled around and pulled out a folded piece of manila paper that said, “Christina and Josh September 12th 2009.”
I paused for a beat when I read the inscription. Josh was instrumental in bringing Parker’s Grille to life way back when. His skills at the age of 22 as the guy responsible for the food coming out of the kitchen were impressive, to say the least, and Christina, his wife to be at the time, is an awesome human being.
Anne and I felt special to be invited to their wedding, and here it was, 13 years down the road, on a date night with Anne, that I pulled out the wedding program for an event that we went to oh, so long ago. And I wouldn’t have relived that memory if not for a change of clothes.
Do you find old memories in the pockets of clothes you’ve kept for years but have never found a reason to dust off for an evening out? I sure do. Most likely because I can go years without wearing a particular item of clothing. Like years and years and years.
In the back pocket of a pair of jeans that got stuffed underneath a couple of layers of sweatshirts I found a ticket stub to “The Blue Man Group.” I went to that show in Toronto sometime in the early 2000s, and I must admit, those guys were amazing.
In a winter coat that hasn’t been worn since Obama’s first term in office I found a parking stub for an event at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League. Anne and I saw “Wicked,” and I must say, I’ll never watch the “Wizard of Oz” in the same light again!
(In one very embarrassing instance I found an unused Buffalo Bills ticket for the last game I went to in 2012. It was embarrassing because I actually had four tickets, sold one in the parking lot, gave the other two to my friends, and promptly lost mine. Then I had to go back to the scalper and buy my ticket back, at a hefty premium. What made it doubly embarrassing is that it turns out I never actually lost the ticket; it merely slid down into a little tear in my coat where it remained hidden until last year).
I’ve found credit-card slips from restaurants that are long closed, drink chips from taverns that have changed hands numerous times since the original owner, and, in what has to be my all-time favorite, some hand wipes with the logo “US Airways” stamped on the front. That airline doesn’t exist anymore, but the memory of the trip to see my mom in Germany will last forever.
Do you have this experience too? Are your coats and pants and jacket pockets a source of history for you?
I’m thinking that years from now I’m going to get dressed up once more in some clothes that haven’t seen the light of day in a decade or more, and fidget with something bunched up in a pocket.
And I’ll bet I pull out a mask.